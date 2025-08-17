LTO suspends license of Manila rider over viral traffic stunt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended for 90 days the license of a motorcycle rider who performed a dance challenge while stuck in traffic on a public road in Manila.

LTO Chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said a show cause order (CSO) was issued to the rider, who was also identified as the registered owner of the motorcycle, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. to go after erring motorists.

The rider from Binondo, Manila, who was identified as a certain “Babiano,” has apologized for what he did.

On Sunday, August 17, Babiano, also known as RBabianoTV, uploaded an apology video expressing regret for his actions.

In a separate post, he also stated that the viral video has been deleted from his account, following public attention and the LTO’s intervention.

Disciplinary action

Babiano caught the attention of netizens and LTO officials after he uploaded a video of himself dancing on top of his motorcycle while stuck in traffic.

In the SCO that was signed by LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division, Chief Renante Melitante, Babiano was asked to explain in writing “why he should not be held liable for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, which has a maximum penalty of revocation of driver’s license.”

reckless driving under Section 48 of Republic Act 4136 and his license suspended for being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle, under Section 27(a) of RA 4136 as amended by Section 7 of B.P. Blg. 398.

Babiano risks facing a charge for“Failure to appear and submit the written comment/explanation as required shall be construed by this Office as a waiver of your rights to be heard, and the case shall be decided based on the evidence at hand,” read part of the SCO.

The hearing of his case is scheduled at the LTO office on August 20, and Babiano was directed to surrender his driver’s license on or before the scheduled date.

LTO emphasized that the temporary suspension of his driver’s license is both a disciplinary measure and a deterrent, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving and the LTO’s commitment to ensuring road safety.

