World Travel Expo 2025 returns to Central Visayas: Discover beauty, explore freely!

The countdown is over! The World Travel Expo (WTE) 2025 has landed in Central Visayas, taking over Ayala Center Cebu from August 15 to 17, 2025.

If you’re ready to be inspired and plan your next unforgettable adventure, there’s no better place to start than the World Travel Expo 2025. Head to Ayala Center Cebu from August 15 to 17, 2025, and discover beauty, explore freely, and connect with the world’s most extraordinary destinations.

This three-day travel event promises awe-inspiring destination showcases, unbeatable travel deals, and interactive experiences, centered on this year’s theme: “Discover Beauty, Explore Freely.”

A Vibrant Travel Hub at Ayala Center Cebu

There couldn’t be a better venue for this year’s WTE than the “Queen City of the South.” The expo brings together local and international exhibitors, creating a one-stop hub that caters to every type of traveler.

Tourism boards, travel agencies, hotels, resorts, theme parks, financial institutions, and specialty shops are all under one roof, offering endless inspiration and possibilities. From luxurious vacationers to budget-savvy backpackers, there is something for everyone.

Central Visayas in the Spotlight

One of this year’s greatest draws is its celebration of Central Visayas. Known for its stunning landscapes, lush biodiversity, and vibrant traditions, the region is a treasure trove to explore.

WTE’s location in Cebu City acts as the perfect gateway to these wonders, reminding attendees that the most breathtaking destinations could be just a short trip away. From the white-sand beaches of Bohol to the enchanting Chocolate Hills and beyond, the region’s attractions deserve a top spot on every traveler’s itinerary.

“The heart of the World Travel Expo has always been about connection—connecting people to places, cultures, and experiences,” said Miles Caballero, event organizer. “This year in Cebu, we are proud to showcase the limitless possibilities of travel, inviting Ka-Wanderers and travelers alike to discover beauty, explore freely, and experience the wonders of Central Visayas.”

A Mission to Strengthen Connections

Organized by AD Asia Events Group OPC, the World Travel Expo continues to play a pivotal role in invigorating the travel and tourism industry. Its Regional Series serves as a platform for stakeholders to connect with travelers directly, sparking fresh opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Don’t Miss Out

For more information, visit www.adasiaevents.com or reach out via email at [email protected].