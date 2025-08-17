American pastor accused of child abuse on BI’s watchlist – DSWD

MANILA, Philippines — The pastor and American founder of a Pampanga-based child care facility accused of child abuse is now under the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) watchlist, preventing him from leaving the Philippines, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Megan Manahan, director of the agency’s Standards Bureau (SB), confirmed the move, saying it would ensure Pastor Jeremy Keith Ferguson’s attendance in all court hearings on the case.

Ferguson is the founder and director of New Life Baptist Church of Mexico, Pampanga, Inc. (NLBCMPI).

“So this means that we are certain he is here in the Philippines to face what he needs to face regarding the abuses he committed,” Manahan said in a statement on Sunday, as quoted in an earlier interview with DZMM.

Commitment order

Citing the BI, the DSWD said a commitment order was issued last week for the transfer of Ferguson to the BI Warden Facility in Bicutan, Taguig City, following a request from Pampanga police for assistance in handling the American national’s custody.

The agency added that a cease-and-desist order had also been issued against Ferguson after it discovered alleged abuses committed against minors under his facility’s care, along with its “failure to comply with standards that ensure the proper protection of children-residents.”

Ferguson was arrested on August 13 and is facing two counts of violating Section 10 (a) of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, with bail set at P160,000.

“He is technically eligible for bail, but because he also has an immigration charge, he cannot be released. He will be committed to the Bureau of Immigration,” Manahan clarified.

Abuse

The DSWD revealed that its Standards Bureau (SB) team conducted an inspection of the facility on August 12, during which children reported experiencing “physical, verbal, and psychological abuse allegedly committed by Ferguson and some house parents.”

All 158 children were transferred to the DSWD’s Reception and Study Center for Children in Lubao town and are now receiving psychosocial support and other interventions from the agency’s social workers.

In response, Reuben Abante, senior pastor of the Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church and Ministries and brother of Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr., urged the DSWD to “carefully review” the allegations, “reconsider actions” against Ferguson and his ministry in Pampanga, and “reinstate the children.”

Citing Republic Act No. 11897, or the National Baptist Day Act, Abante said the country must “recognize the Baptists for the continuous pursuit of their evangelical mission to contribute to nation-building by establishing Christian schools that instill academic excellence and build character in individuals, and churches that proclaim, teach, and share biblical principles for the betterment of society.”

Abante said he went to Mexico, Pampanga, and talked to one of the police officers there, who “confirmed that Pastor Jeremy Ferguson, the New Life Baptist Church, and their orphanage have good standing repute before them.”

“At the PNP detention facility in Mexico, Pampanga, I met Police Lt. Col. Pearl Joy Gollayan and talked with her at her office. She confirmed that Pastor Jeremy Ferguson, the New Life Baptist Church, and their orphanage have good standing repute before them,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“In fact, some of her police officers help in bringing food for the children in the orphanage. She also confirmed that on August 13, they simply assisted the DSWD. They do not have any records of complaints, even cases filed against Pastor Ferguson in their record,” he added.

Treated as criminals

Abante also disclosed details of his conversation with Ferguson, who confirmed that a team of social workers went to the orphanage and talked to the children.

“The impression was it was a regular, routine inspection. As this is regularly done, the orphanage staff and teachers went about their respective tasks, many in their school,” Abante said.

“On August 13, they were surprised by the raid and how, all of a sudden, they were treated as criminals, without a warrant of arrest, and the DSWD personnel were assisted by heavily armed SWAT (special weapons and tactics). They were not made aware of any complaint, no warnings even,” he added.

Citing Ferguson, Abante said two social workers accused them of being a “cult,” citing this as a reason why the purported raid happened.

“The orphanage kids were not willing to go with the DSWD personnel. They were crying, pleading with Pastor Ferguson not to give them away,” Abante wrote.

He added that Ferguson “categorically denies all allegations against him.”

