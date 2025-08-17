Sotto: Private-sector workers should receive 14th-month pay

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has refiled a bill requiring private-sector employers to grant workers a 14th-month pay to ease Filipino families’ burden from rising costs of goods and services and help them manage educational expenses.

The proposed 14th-month pay would be in addition to the existing 13th-month pay already provided to workers under Presidential Decree No. 851, enacted in 1976.

“After almost five decades, the needs and cost of living of every Filipino worker have drastically changed; thus, it is high time that employees in the private sector receive their 14th-month pay,” Sotto said.

The proposed measure states that the minimum 14th-month pay shall not be less than one-twelfth (1/12) of the total basic salary earned by an employee within the calendar year.

Sotto suggested that the 13th-month pay be released by June 14 to help workers cover their children’s educational expenses, while the 14th-month pay should be given no later than December 24 to assist families with holiday and year-end costs.

The proposed law would cover all non-government rank-and-file employees, workers under the Kasambahay Law, and others already entitled to 13th-month pay, provided they have worked at least one month during the calendar year.

Distressed companies, non-profit institutions experiencing major income declines, and employers already providing a 14th-month pay or its equivalent would be exempt from giving additional pay under the measure.

“The bill has exemptions for qualified employers so as not to burden struggling businesses, which are equally important for our economy,” Sotto stressed, adding that the measure supports employees without weighing down employers.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP