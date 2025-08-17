Cebu Greats look unstoppable with 4-game winning streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Greats are proving hard to stop, stretching their winning streak to four games after crushing the Bulacan Kuyas, 87-71, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) on Saturday, August 16, at the Quezon Convention Center.

Former University of the Philippines standouts Paul Desiderio and Jun Manzo once again spearheaded Cebu’s charge, keeping their team’s playoff hopes alive as they improved to a 9-15 record.

Desiderio delivered a vintage performance, scoring a game-high 24 points on top of seven rebounds and four assists to earn Best Player of the Game honors, while Manzo backed him up with 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Big man Mark Meneses also played a vital role with seven points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks, while Mac Tallo displayed excellent playmaking, chipping in eight points paired with six points and six boards.

The win lifted Cebu from 13th to 12th place in the standings, putting them right behind the Imus Braderhood (11th) and the Sarangani Marlins (10th), who both hold 9-13 records.

The Greats are targeting the 10th spot, which will secure them a play-in berth.

Bulacan, meanwhile, continued to struggle, dropping to 3-20. John Rey Sumido paced the Kuyas with 17 points and five assists, followed by Marlon Monte with 14 points and three assists.

Airohn Acop contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Samuel Peralta added 10 points and eight assists.

Cebu will try to keep its momentum when it battles the Valenzuela City Magic on August 23. /csl

