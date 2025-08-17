Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Tournament to feature homegrown cagers, NCAA, UAAP teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 2025 Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament will showcase a mix of homegrown talents and UAAP and NCAA standouts when it tips off on Wednesday, August 20, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Among the players to watch are Gabriel Cometa and LA Casinillo, both familiar names in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) before making their way to the NCAA.

They now return to Cebu representing their respective schools in the six-day event organized by the Cebu City Government, the Cebu City Sports Commission, and Visayas G Hoops.

READ: Cesafi marks silver anniversary with grand September events

For Cometa, this marks his second appearance in his hometown Cebu City this year after suiting up for Welec X AMC in the Sinulog Basketball Cup last January, where he played alongside several UV Green Lancers, his former alma mater.

Despite falling short in the finals against veteran-laden RKF Iloilo, Cometa emerged as one of Welec’s top scorers. This time, he will be donning the colors of the De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde Blazers.

Casinillo, meanwhile, was once a Cesafi high school MVP with the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles. Now part of the Perpetual Help Altas, the guard will be making his return to Cebu competition in the tournament.

Joining them are the Adamson Falcons of the UAAP under coach Nash Racela. Adamson will parade Filipino-American standout Matthew Montebon and big man Cedrick Manzano, who last played in Cebu during the Sinulog Cup, where he powered RKF Iloilo to the title and captured MVP honors.

Standing in their way are Cebu’s very own collegiate squads. The University of San Jose–Recoletos Jaguars, now under second-year head coach Julius Cadavis, continue to transition past the Elmer Echavez era.

Meanwhile, the University of San Carlos Warriors, mentored by Paul Joven, are expected to rely heavily on standouts Kyle Maglinte, Bryle Puntual, VJ Baruc, and Nathaniel Bakunawa.

The tournament opens on Wednesday, August 20, with USC and USJ-R clashing at 8 p.m. On Thursday, August 21, USC faces Perpetual at 5 p.m., followed by Benilde against Adamson at 7:30 p.m.

Photo caption: L-R: Matthew Montebon, Gabriel Cometa, LA Casinillo, Kyle Maglinte, and Sam Melicor. | Photos from UAAP, NCAA, Cesafi, and Forward Publications.

