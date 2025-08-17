Abne’s WBC Youth title bid ends in controversial draw in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based prospect Ian Paul “Assassin” Abne saw his bid for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth minimumweight title end in controversy after his debut fight in Japan was ruled a technical draw on Saturday, August 16, in Nagoya.

The 25-year-old Abne, fighting under ARQ Boxing Stable, took on hometown bet Rento Miyazawa in a bruising bout that saw both men leave the ring bloodied. The fight was halted in the fourth round on the advice of the ring physician, but questions quickly emerged over the referee’s handling of the stoppage.

Abne had just hurt Miyazawa with a solid body shot that left the Japanese grimacing and clinging to the ropes, seemingly on the verge of going down. Instead of ruling a knockdown and issuing a mandatory count, the referee stopped the action to check Miyazawa’s bleeding nose. Moments later, the fight was called off, resulting in a technical draw.

The result left Abne’s record at 12 wins, four knockouts, and two draws. Miyazawa, meanwhile, now holds a 7-3-2 slate with two knockouts.

The four-round affair was a rugged contest from the start. Abne relied on sharp counterpunches and heavy overhands, while Miyazawa picked his spots cautiously after feeling Abne’s power. Head clashes became a recurring problem, with both fighters sustaining cuts with Abne above his forehead and Miyazawa bleeding on his nose, which became a constant target for the Filipino.

Abne pressed the action in the second and third rounds, landing combinations to the body and head while absorbing return fire in furious exchanges. By the fourth, both were bleeding but continued to trade, until Abne’s body shot put Miyazawa in trouble just before the disputed stoppage.

The bout was a crucial step in Abne’s career, as he currently holds the No. 4 spot in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight rankings, just behind fellow Cebuano contender Christian Balunan, who is being lined up for a title shot against reigning champion Pedro Taduran later this year. /csl

