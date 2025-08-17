Momo tops Push D’ Pieces U1950 Rapid chess tilt in Lapu-Lapu

Momo tops Push D’ Pieces U1950 Rapid chess tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — College varsity standout Rengie Momo reigned supreme in the Push D’ Pieces U1950 Rapid Tournament held in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, August 16.

The event, open to players with FIDE ratings below 1950, saw Momo capture the crown with a near-flawless 7.0 points in the eight-round rapid competition.

Momo, a gold medalist for the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the previous Cesafi men’s chess meet, tallied six wins and two draws.

He opened his campaign with a victory over Kurt Daniel Makinano, followed by a draw against Jesse Tan. He then strung together three straight wins against Emmanuel Arcamo Sr., Martin Caylan, and Bernard Gabriel Paraiso.

After splitting the point with Neil Lester Benolirao in the sixth round, Momo closed strong by defeating Errol Macoy Jr. and Leonardo Nariz to secure the title.

For his triumph, Momo pocketed P4,000 and a trophy courtesy of tournament organizer Belly Mucho.

Macoy Jr. finished second with 6.5 points, while Julien Traki also tallied 6.5 points but settled for third after the tie-break. They too, received cash prizes.

Rounding out the top 10 were Julito Tenio, Nariz, Charlie Lapus, Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Jesse Camangon, Rito Bastida, Immanuel Luzanta, and AFM Nathaniel Runez — all of whom scored 6.0 points.

The tournament drew over a hundred participants and was technically managed by the Cebu School of Chess under FIDE arbiter Kevin Yap. /csl

READ: UC Webmasters sweep chess titles at Cebu City Olympics

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP