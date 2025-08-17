1 dead in Bogo City vehicular accident involving motorcycle, car

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two vehicles collided on a curved section of the national highway in Barangay Lapaz, Bogo City, at around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025, resulting in one fatality.

The drivers were identified as:

Elmer Tamboboy Naraja, of legal age, a resident of San Remigio, Cebu, and the driver of a black Honda motorcycle.

Christopher Salidaga Orbiso, 45, a resident of Barangay Kawit, Medellin, Cebu, and the driver of a white Toyota Vios.

Authorities said that at around 7:30 a.m. on the same day, they received a call regarding the vehicular accident along the national highway.

According to the initial investigation, Naraja was negotiating a curve when his motorcycle slipped, leaving metal marks on the pavement and veering toward the opposite lane. At that moment, the oncoming Toyota Vios driven by Orbiso collided with the motorcycle, sending Naraja and his backrider, identified as Elvez Boy Naraja Cataraja, approximately 98.5 feet away from the impact.

Both sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to Cebu Provincial Hospital–Bogo City for treatment. Unfortunately, attending physician Dr. Edelisa Juntila declared Naraja dead on arrival.

Both vehicles sustained damage of undetermined cost.

Orbiso is now in police custody and awaits further charges as authorities continue their investigation. /csl

