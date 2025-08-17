Vayson earns world title shot, cancels Suganob title eliminator

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a surprising twist, International Boxing Federation (IBF) No. 3 junior flyweight contender Jayson Vayson has landed a world title shot against reigning WBA and WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico.

The development came as a shock since Vayson was originally slated to face PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie Suganob, the IBF No. 4 junior flyweight, in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 22. The fight, scheduled for September 20 in Bohol, was cancelled after Vayson secured the Collazo bout in the United States, set on the very same date.

The cancellation left Suganob without an opponent while he continues to wait for his long-delayed world title opportunity in the junior flyweight division.

What makes Vayson’s title shot even more intriguing is that he isn’t ranked in the top 15 of the minimumweight division, yet managed to leapfrog highly rated contenders. Raising questions about politics in boxing playing a role in this development.

Among those passed over were fellow Filipino Vic Saludar, a top-five contender in both the WBA and WBO rankings, as well as Joey Canoy and reigning WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem.

As for Suganob, no replacement opponent has been announced for his September outing.

Still, he remains a prime contender as the WBO’s No. 2 junior flyweight, though he recently slipped from the top spot, now held by another Filipino, Vince Paras.

For Suganob, his current situation is somewhat frustrating. He has been waiting for a title shot since last year, having already seen two champions occupy the WBO junior flyweight throne—Japan’s Shokichi Iwata, whom he previously challenged, and current titleholder Rene Santiago.

Now, Paras is rising to the top contender position, while Vayson has unexpectedly jumped to a world title shot in a lower weight class instead of facing him in an IBF eliminator. /csl

