LIST: No classes in Cebu on August 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several areas in Cebu canceled face-to-face classes on Monday, August 18, following early morning downpour that inundated major streets, making commute to schools nearly impossible.

As of 7 a.m. the cities of Cebu and Talisay and the Municipality of Minglanilla decided to cancel face-to-face classes in all levels, both public and private.

Schools in Cebu City that have already begun their classes prior to the announcement are advised to implement early dismissal.

“For schools that have already started face-to-face classes today, please implement the early dismissal of students and personnel to ensure their safety,” said Mayor Nestor Archival.

Heavy rains began as early as 4 a.m. on Monday, according to thunderstorm advisory issued by the state weather bureau in Mactan.

The downpour, caused by localized thunderstorms, lasted for more than an hour, resulting in floods including in major thoroughfares, coinciding with the Monday rush hour.

Some of the areas affected included Naga City, Minglanilla, Talisay City. Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Toledo City, Cebu City, San Fernando, Carcar City, Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan, Samboan, Santander, and Oslob.

The towns of Sibonga, Barili, Argao, Dumanjug, and Ronda also experienced the same weather.

