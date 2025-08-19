University of Cebu and De La Salle University signs Memorandum of Understanding for advancing education and research in AI

The University of Cebu (UC) and De La Salle University (DLSU) have formalized their partnerships in advancing education and research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at the University of Cebu Jones Campus. The blessing and launching of the AInnovation Lab was also followed, which is located on the 9th floor of the school building.

In his message, University of Cebu Chairman Atty. Augusto W. Go said that with the help of the government and the private sectors, the Philippines will be great in Artificial Intelligence. He said the aim is to provide a good job in line with AI for all Filipinos, urging the government and DLSU to help them achieve that goal.

“Never mind the speech, this is from my heart to help our people to get a good job and the best job in the world will be in AI,” Go said.

As a response, Dr. Charibeth K. Cheng, DLSU Associate Dean for the College of Computer Studies said it did not really take that long to formalize its partnership with UC. “It was a very quick talk with Vice-Chancellor Ofelia because there was an alignment of ideas and purposes,” Cheng said. She said that DLSU sees AI as a transformative technology for everyone. “We want to empower the people. Do not be afraid of it, but to harness the potential of AI,” Cheng said. “AI is there to improve everyone’s life,” she added.

Cheng said the partnership is also in line with DLSU’s core values: Faith, Service and Communion. “It is through service that we are sharing our resources with UC in the transformative field of AI,” Cheng said.

The event was attended by Atty. Augusto W. Go, Chairman of the University of Cebu; Atty. Manuel Elijah Sarausad, UC Executive Vice-Chancellor; Dr. Yolanda Sayson, UC Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Dean Ofelia Maña, UC Vice-Chancellor for Business Development; Dr. Charibeth K. Cheng, DLSU Associate Dean for the College of Computer Studies; and Dr. Ethel Ong, DLSU Dean for the College of Computer Studies.