Tropical Depression ‘Huaning’ unlikely to affect Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) east northeast of Batanes developed into a tropical depression and named “Huaning”, the weather bureau said Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Huaning” packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour near the center and wind gusts of up to 55 kph.

It was located 520 km. east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes as of 4 a.m.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is hoisted, and “Huaning” is unlikely to directly affect the country within the next 48 hours.

“Huaning” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Monday or early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, up to moderate seas will prevail over the seaboards of Batanes; the northern and western seaboards of Babuyan Islands, the northwestern and western seaboards of Ilocos Norte; the western seaboards of Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Lubang Island, and Palawan.

PAGASA advised mariners of motor bancas and similarly sized vessels to take precautionary measures while venturing out to the sea.(PNA)

