Cordova mayor to public: Dispose garbage properly or else…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Municipal Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan has issued a final warning against those who will not dispose of their garbage properly.

This was after the town recorded two incidents of illegal disposal of garbage beside the Ibabao-Pilipog road.

He urged the public, including residents and non-residents of Cordova, not to throw their garbage in the bare and secluded area.

Last week, they first caught a multicab throwing their garbage in the street, and were followed by a pick-up truck in another incident.

They successfully traced their whereabouts and the town ordered them to collect their garbage and dispose them properly.

Suan said that the area was not a dumpsite and that those who would be caught again would face legal consequences.

“Giawhag nako ang tanan nga pagtarong mo, inyong basura, inyong basura. Dili among problema. Pagtarong mo og labay aron amo sab tarungon og kolekta,” Suan said.

(We urged all to do right, your garbage, (are) your garbage. Not our problem. You throw them properly so that we also will collect them properly.)