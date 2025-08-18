New Multi-specialty Charity Clinic at Chong Hua Hospital Cebu brings quality care to all Cebuanos

Cebu took a historic step toward inclusive healthcare with the blessing and inauguration of the Multi-specialty Charity Clinic at Chong Hua Hospital.

Chong Hua Hospital comes full circle as they live out the vision of our founders in 1909: to serve the community with excellence, compassion, and equity in healthcare.

Located on the 3rd floor of Chong Hua Medical Arts 2 in Cebu City, the clinic operates Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with registration closing at 3:00 p.m. The new facility is dedicated to making quality medical services accessible to every Cebuano, reinforcing the belief that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

The ceremony brought together government officials, health officials, and partners, led by Asociacion Benevola de Cebu Inc. Chairman Benito Gaisano and Vice Chairman Alfredo H. Go, Chong Hua Hospital President and CEO Helen Po, and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Joanne Cosin, along with Cebu Governor’s representative and Cebu Provincial Public Health Consultant Dr. Ellise Nicole Catalan, Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Cebu City Mayor’s Office representative and Cebu City North District Councilor Nice Archival, and Department of Health Central Visayas representative Atty. Jo David Z. Borces.

Honoring a Century-Old Mission

For Chong Hua Hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Cesar G. Quiza, the new clinic reflects a vision that has been more than a century in the making.

“Chong Hua Hospital comes full circle as we live out the vision of our founders in 1909: to serve the community with excellence, compassion, and equity in healthcare. Today, we continue this legacy by making access to healthcare even more inclusive, more compassionate, and more far-reaching than ever before. Quality care is not a privilege for a few, but a right for all.”

Adding to this, Dr. Albert L. Rafanan, Assistant Medical Director for Continuing Medical Education, emphasized that the facility is committed to free, high-quality care.

“This clinic is designed to serve both simple and complex medical cases, staffed by our dedicated medical trainees and supervised by our expert consultants who will see all patients free of charge. We strive to extend the same standards of medical excellence and compassionate care that Chong Hua Hospital is known for. Patients may also access the hospital’s diagnostic and laboratory services at subsidized rates.”

The opening symbolizes continuity in Chong Hua Hospital’s role in public health, connecting its 1909 vision to present-day needs. This commitment is seen in the clinic’s broad range of specialties, from maternal and child care to chronic disease management, ensuring that families, the elderly, and vulnerable sectors have access to the care they need.

The clinic’s services include Obstetrics and Gynecology, Family and Community Medicine, Adolescent Health and Transitional Care, General Pediatrics, Pediatric Pulmonology, Endocrine, Diabetes, Thyroid and Metabolism, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Anesthesiology, Medical Oncology, Orthopedics, Surgery, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Pulmonary, Smoking Cessation, Vascular Medicine, and Internal Medicine.

United for a Healthier Cebu

Speaking on behalf of the Cebu Provincial Government, Dr. Ellise Nicole Catalan emphasized the importance of partnership in achieving equitable care.

“On behalf of Governor Pam and the Cebu Provincial Government, know that you have our full support in this noble endeavor. Let us walk together in this new era of service, where every Cebuano, regardless of where they are, where they live, has a chance to live with dignity, health, and hope, where no Cebuano is left behind.”

Her remarks highlight the shared mission between provincial government and private institutions to bridge gaps in healthcare access. This collaboration is crucial in ensuring that communities outside the city center can still benefit from medical expertise and modern facilities without the burden of high costs.

Bridging the Gap in Healthcare

Representing DOH Central Visayas, Atty. Jo David Z. Borces praised the initiative for closing the gap in access to medical services.

“This clinic stands as a powerful reminder that healthcare is not just a privilege, but a right, one that each Filipino, especially the most vulnerable, must enjoy.”

This vision aligns with national efforts toward universal healthcare, ensuring that quality medical services are not limited by economic status. The Multi-specialty Charity Clinic acts as both a treatment hub and a symbol of hope for communities often left at the margins of the health system.

With its comprehensive services, strong partnerships, and unwavering focus on inclusivity, the Multi-specialty Charity Clinic at Chong Hua Medical Arts 2 stands as a beacon of hope, a promise that no Cebuano will be left behind in the pursuit of health and dignity.

For inquiries, call (032) 255-8000, visit the website at chonghua.com.ph, or visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/chonghuahospital.