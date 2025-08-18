A Landmark Leadership: The nationwide footprint of Camella, the Philippines’ largest homebuilder

In the narrative of national real estate, no name commands the same level of recognition and trust as Camella, the flagship housing brand of Vista Land, the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer.

Established in 1977, it began as a transformative response to a lifelong dream: to make homeownership attainable for Filipino families. From its trailblazing beginnings, Camella has grown into the largest and most preferred homebuilder, with an expansive presence that underscores its market leadership. Today, it has maintained operations in 49 provinces and 147 cities and municipalities, making it the most geographically diverse residential developer in the country.

50 Nearly 50 years of building dreams. The sustained strength of Camella lies in its deep understanding of the cultural values that define the Filipino identity. For many kababayans, particularly Overseas Filipinos, a forever home extends beyond the four walls of a physical structure; it is a symbol of stability, a sanctuary of security, and a story shared through the years. Realizing these profound sentiments, Camella has built its residential developments on principles that uphold these ideals, strengthened by its core values of family, community, innovation, and progress.

600,000 Forever homes delivered. Central to the vision of Camella is the belief that every forever home should be a setting for family-centric living. Each community is carefully considered to nurture relationships, provide a steady and secure environment, and create living spaces where milestones are celebrated and successes are shared. For Camella, a house is not simply an economic investment; it is a tangible expression of the hard work, hopes, and horizons ahead of every Filipino family.

1,240 Thriving communities. Camella has also enriched modern living by creating neighborhoods that embody connection and continuity. Each community, conceived in iconic Spanish Mediterranean-inspired design with sunlit hues, is envisioned as a self-sustaining ecosystem that integrates residential components with essential facilities, educational institutions, business centers, and commercial establishments. This approach fosters interaction and cohesion among residents, reflecting the deeply ingrained value of collectivism in Filipino society. In these communities, neighbors become friends and shared spaces become centers of life and culture.

49 Provinces. Equally prioritized is connectivity, as Camella strategically situates its communities near tourist destinations, growth centers, and infralink developments across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, ensuring residents remain allied to services and opportunities. Beyond lifestyle, Camella underscores the wisdom of investing in its properties. Each home is designed not only as a place to live but also as an asset that appreciates over time, capable of generating recurring value and stimulating local economies.

147 Cities and municipalities. To further enrich the quality of life in its key locations, Camella transforms its communities into dream neighborhoods by incorporating amenities such as clubhouses, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, and recreational spaces. Extending to the overall experience that Camella offers, safety is at the forefront of every residential development, with gated entrances, perimeter fencing, and round-the-clock security systems that ensure peace of mind for families.

16 Residential developments launched in Q2 2025. Continuing to strengthen its presence, Camella establishes six new communities in North and Central Luzon, four in South Luzon, three in the Visayas, and three more in Mindanao. These residential developments are designed to bring the signature Camella strengths of convenience, comfort, and community spirit closer to more Filipino families across the nation.

Camella has also redefined the meaning of a modern Filipino home by embracing hybrid living arrangements. With the rise of remote work and the growing demand for accessibility, Camella now offers house-and-lot options integrated with commercial components, empowering homeowners to be enterprising within their properties. This approach bridges the gap between lifestyle and livelihood, enabling families to create income-generating opportunities while remaining close to their communities.

For those who envision building their forever homes from the ground up or diversifying their real estate investments, Camella also provides lot-only offerings in premium locations nationwide. These long-term options give investors the freedom to design and construct according to their preferences or reserve land for future use, reinforcing Camella’s commitment to providing flexible and future-ready real estate solutions.

Multiple house models for generations

As lifestyles shifted and family structures diversified, Camella expanded its residential portfolio to collections of house models tailored to every life stage. For established Filipinos and starting families, efficiently designed layouts provide convenience without compromising comfort. For growing households of Overseas Filipinos, Camella also offers spacious configurations to accommodate the dynamics of family life. Recognizing the Filipino tradition of extended families living under one household, it has also introduced multigenerational homes, designed with ample living spaces that foster both privacy and interaction.

1 Reason to keep building

Camella has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of Filipino families, setting the standard for future residential neighborhoods and creating a benchmark for accessible yet aspirational living. Through these modern editions, Camella continues to uphold its mission of making homeownership not only attainable but also adaptable to the aspirations of Filipino families, ensuring that every generation finds a space they can truly call their own.

The Philippines’ most trusted and preferred homebuilder

Camella, the leading and preferred housing brand with a nationwide geographic reach, builds thriving communities that embody innovation and progress with family and community life at its center, creating a legacy of value for generations to come.

