Ayala Malls Reinvention takes shape in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines, 13 August 2025 –Ayala Malls, the retail arm of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), today reaffirmed its deep commitment to Cebu City and the Visayas Region, announcing an exciting reinvention in the Visayas region with a strategic investment totaling P12.7 billion in its Cebu malls with flagship Ayala Center Cebu leading the charge.

This bold move underscores Ayala Land’s unwavering belief in the vibrant Visayas retail scene and its commitment to elevating the lifestyle for every Cebuano and the wider regional community. After all, Central Visayas saw an impressive 7.3% GDP growth and welcomed 5.4 million tourists in the same year – a testament to its dynamic spirit and thriving consumer base.

“For over three decades, Ayala Land has been dedicated to building communities where people don’t just live or work, but truly flourish,” shared Paul Birkett, COO of Ayala Malls. “Our malls have always been more than just places to shop; they are vibrant social centers, deeply woven into the daily lives of Filipinos. This exciting reinvention of Ayala Malls marks a new chapter, one that elevates your shopping and lifestyle experience while ensuring we remain relevant, resilient, and profoundly connected to the communities we serve. We’re not just growing spaces; we’re growing with you.”

Ayala Center Cebu: a new era for Cebu’s premier lifestyle destination

As a flagship mall and a cherished landmark, flagship mall Ayala Center Cebu is stepping into a new chapter with renewed confidence and style. Its ongoing transformation is designed to mirror Cebu’s vibrant energy and evolving lifestyle.

“Right here in Cebu, we’ve been hard at work reimagining what Ayala Center Cebu can and should be, transforming it into a vibrant, future-ready, well-crafted space where real moments unfold and communities connect,” said Paul Birkett. “It wasn’t just a shopping mall. It became a Cebu landmark where people met, celebrated, and created memories. In 2013, we expanded it, adding more dining and lifestyle options, a chapel, a rooftop garden, and global brands. It’s grown with the city, always staying in step with Cebu’s rhythm.”

“Ayala Center Cebu is transforming into a fresher and more vibrant destination,” says Jia Sadol, Ayala Center Cebu General Manager. “We’re reimagining the mall to offer exciting new experiences while celebrating Cebuano heritage. We’ve opened the new Activity Center, and soon, we’ll have a reimagined food hall, upgraded cinemas, and a new wing with global brands and dining favorites. Plus, we’re adding a lush outdoor park in the heart of the city. We can’t wait for Cebuanos to experience it all.”

Beyond its stunning new look, the reimagined Ayala Center Cebu is set to become an even more vibrant heart for the community, promising a richer, more connected lifestyle for everyone. With a deep commitment to sustainability woven into every detail, Cebuanos will enjoy this elevated experience knowing it’s contributing to a greener, more thriving city for generations to come.

Building integrated lifestyle hubs for Cebuanos

Ayala Malls’ commitment to diverse lifestyle experiences in Cebu extends far beyond the exciting transformation of Ayala Center Cebu. The company has strategically cultivated a multi-faceted retail ecosystem designed to cater to the varied needs and vibrant lifestyles of Cebuanos.

In 2019, Ayala Malls introduced Ayala Malls Central Bloc, strategically located in the heart of Cebu IT Park. This mall was meticulously designed with Cebu’s dynamic young professionals in mind, recognizing their desire for convenience, energy, and connection. Central Bloc offers a perfect blend of retail and lifestyle options, serving as a go-to spot for a quick bite after work, a casual meetup with friends, or a refreshing break between meetings. It embodies the balance and vibrancy essential to today’s urban lifestyle, supporting the everyday needs of Cebu’s thriving workforce.

Looking ahead, Ayala Malls is set to further enrich Cebu’s dynamic lifestyle landscape with the highly anticipated Ayala Malls Gatewalk, targeted to open in Q4 2026. This new destination in Mandaue is envisioned as Cebu’s premier entertainment and dining hub. Gatewalk will transcend traditional retail, offering interactive concepts, creative hubs, and dedicated gaming zones, alongside a curated selection of must-have brands. A particular highlight will be its design-forward food hall, crafted to delight not just the taste buds but all the senses, bringing together the best of Cebu’s local dining scene and innovative food and beverage concepts from across the country. Gatewalk promises to be a truly anticipated addition to the city.

Together, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Central Bloc, and the upcoming Ayala Malls Gatewalk form a comprehensive retail network that reflects Ayala Malls’ deep commitment to growing with Cebu. Each mall serves a distinct segment of the community, yet all are united by a shared vision: to create dynamic spaces where Cebuanos can thrive, connect, and create lasting memories.

As Paul Birkett concluded, “Our continued investment in Cebu reflects a deep and lasting commitment, not just to growth, but to leadership. Ayala Malls has long been part of the city’s lifestyle fabric, and we remain focused on setting the standard for what a lifestyle destination can be in Cebu. Whether it’s through thoughtful design, curated experiences, or community-driven programming, we aim to be the place where Cebuanos choose to gather, celebrate, and create lasting memories.”

For more information, visit Ayala Malls at www.ayalamalls.com.