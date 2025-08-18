cdn mobile

Lapu-Lapu: Motorcycle plates can be claimed in barangays

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | August 18,2025 - 11:55 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The motorcycle plates in Lapu-Lapu City can now be claimed in their respective barangays starting on Monday, August 18, 2025.

This was announced by Mayor Cindi King-Chan, in coordination with the Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7 Licensing Center in Lapu-Lapu City.

The distribution of motorcycle plates in barangays are intended for those that were registered in 2017 and downwards.

READ: LTO Tracker: How to find your license plates

There would be a schedule for each barangay that would be announced by their respective barangay captains.

Based on the process by the LTO, the first day would be the collection of necessary requirements. The following day, LTO will conduct verification of these documents and the release of the plates and certification would be done on the third day.

Among the requirements needed were OR/CR, valid ID, and deed of sale.

READ: LTO announces motorcycle plate distribution caravan schedule

The public were urged to follow the official Facebook page of LTO-7 for latest updates.

Meanwhile, plate numbers for motorcycles that were registered in 2018 onwards would be released at Mandaue City LTO-New Registration Unit in Barangay Subangdaku.

TAGS: barangay, lapu-lapu, LTO, motorcycle plates
