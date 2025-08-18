Huaning will not affect Cebu but cloudy skies may continue to bring rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s going to be rainy this week in Cebu again, as cloudy skies will prevail in the island province, the state weather bureau said.

Latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) showed Cebu will experience mostly cloud skies, with rain and thunderstorms starting Tuesday, August 19.

“Starting tomorrow (Tuesday), we will have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, with rain and thunderstorms,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

This also meant that occasional heavy rains, which can potentially trigger landslides and flash floods, may happen, he added.

“We also advise the public to regularly monitor weather updates, including thunderstorm and rainfall advisories such as the color-coded heavy rainfall warning, so they can better prepare their day,” Eclarino said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Huaning will unlikely affect Cebu, directly and indirectly. Huaning is forecasted to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Monday or early Tuesday.

Monday downpour

Monday’s weather, on the other hand, was generally fair, except for the localized thunderstorms that brought heavy rains, resulting in severe flooding.

The downpour, which began past 4 a.m. and lasted for more than an hour, inundated streets in Metro Cebu just as the Monday rush hour was beginning.

Some of the areas that reported impassable major thoroughfares included portions of N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangays Tabunok and Bulacao in Talisay City, and El Pardo Road in South Road Properties.

Several localities in Metro Cebu, including Cebu City, have also cancelled classes for safety concerns. /with reports from Philippine News Agency

