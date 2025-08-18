DENR orders suspension of Santa Fe resort construction

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Environmental regulators have ordered the suspension of the construction of a high-rise luxury resort in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island, following violations.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday, August 18, announced that they suspended the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) of The Stria, effectively putting construction activities to a pause.

In a statement, DENR said they already suspended the project’s ECC last week, citing violations under the Philippine Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) System (Presidential Decree 1586).

In particular, the height limit was made public following a meeting with the provincial government last week.

The project, approved by the Protected Area Management Board, was permitted to build up to 10 meters, roughly three floors, to preserve the landscape profile.

However, monitoring by DENR and EMB Region 7 (Central Visayas) showed the structure had reached four floors already, surpassing the height limit.

“Any development that goes beyond the allowable limits not only breaches regulatory requirements but also risks causing damage to the environment,” EMB Central Visayas director William Melicor said.

Additionally, environmental regulators revealed that they had flagged the project, planned to host up to 11 floors, for the same violation before.

Three notices of violations

Last May, their counterparts in Cebu City, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), told Fifth Avenue Property Development Corp., the Cebu City-based developer of The Stria, to cease construction.

The order stems from the firm’s alleged failure to respond to three notices of violations the DENR had issued on July 31, September 17, and December 18, all in 2024.

DENR also ordered the developer to pay a P270,000 fine for the violation.

The management of The Stria and the local government of Santa Fe have yet to respond to this development.

But it can be recalled that developers had asserted they did not commit any violations, adding that the construction site was classified as a commercial property.

The Stria recently faced intense scrutiny after photos and videos of the project’s towering figure, along the famous white-sand coasts of Santa Fe, went viral online.

It even reached the attention of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who ordered a review of the upcoming luxury resort.

Last week, the Capitol met with officials from DENR and EMB in Central Visayas, where they first reported about the height limit violations.

The DENR’s decision on Monday also earned mixed reactions from netizens.

While some welcomed the development, others expressed disappointment with the delay.

Santa Fe is a popular beach destination that formed part of Bantayan Island, located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

