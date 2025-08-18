Gasoline prices to increase, diesel, kerosene to be cut this week

MANILA, Philippines — Local pump prices will move in different directions on Tuesday, Aug. 19. This will be after last week’s price cuts.

Gasoline prices would increase by 60 centavos per liter while diesel and kerosene will be slashed by 80 centavos per liter and 90 centavos per liter respectively.

This is according to oil firms in separate advisories.

Shell Pilipinas and Seaoil will implement the mixed price adjustment on Tuesday at 6 a.m., followed by Cleanfuel at 8:01 a.m.

The “aggressive” supply growth forecast from OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), which is expected to increase global inventory thus possibly pulling down prices, is one of the factors driving this week’s movements, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

Rodela Romero, assistant director of the DOE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, said other global news affecting local pricing is the International Energy Agency’s weaker global demand outlook and the easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas said the prospect of easing sanctions following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may contribute to this week’s price adjustment.

“The uncertainty of the US-Russia peace talks that could affect Russian oil exports continues to add a bullish risk premium, given that Russia and buyers of Russian oil could face more economic pressure should a deal not happen,” Bellas added.

