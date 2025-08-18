cdn mobile

Nadia Montenegro resigns from office of Sen. Robin Padilla

By: Maila Ager - Inquirer.net | August 18,2025 - 12:38 PM

Nadia Montenegro and Senator Robin Padilla. | File photos

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Nadia Montenegro has resigned from the office of  Sen. Robin Padilla, his office announced on Monday.

“Today, we received the written explanation and letter of resignation of Ms. Nadia Montenegro. Her resignation has been accepted,”  Padilla’s chief of staff, Atty. Rudolf Philip Jurado, said in a statement.

A certain “Nadia Montenegro” was named in an incident report on alleged use of marijuana in the Senate building in Pasay City.

According to the report dated August 13, Victor Patelo, a Senate security personnel stationed on the 5th floor, was approached by a staff member of Sen. Panfilo Lacson last Tuesday to report an “unusual odor coming from the ladies’ comfort room near the Senators’ extension offices.”

In a statement released earlier, Jurado said Montenegro was asked to take a leave of absence also on August 13 following their conduct of an internal investigation on the matter.

On Monday, August 18, Jurado said in another statement that Montenegro has resigned.

