DepEd spent only 11% of textbook funds in 2023 – House research arm

MANILA, Philippines — While the Department of Education (DepEd) maintained a high obligation rate from 2020, a government policy research arm raised concern as only 11 percent of textbook funds were disbursed in 2023.

In its report on the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP), the House of Representatives’ Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) presented a table on the budget utilization rates of key agencies, including DepEd, which has averaged 89.2 percent since 2020.

According to the CPBRD, the obligation rate (OR) is the percentage of funds allocated for specific projects that have been downloaded to an agency.

READ: New school year, same old problems

The disbursement rate (DR), on the other hand, is defined as the “ratio of payments for produced or delivered goods and services out of the committed or obligated spending,” or payments made by the government to contractors.

The annual breakdown shows ORs of 87.7 percent in 2020, 90.2 percent in 2021, 91.9 percent in 2022, 89.8 percent in 2023, and 86.2 percent in 2024.

However, while DepEd posted a high overall OR, the CPBRD noted that the agency recorded low ORs for certain programs since 2022, such as the computerization program (23 to 50 percent) and feeding programs (65 to 81 percent).

Obligated spending

A bigger concern, according to the CPBRD, is the “inability of government agencies to convert committed or obligated spending into actual production or delivery of public goods and services”—as seen in DepEd’s textbook delivery program, which registered a DR of 11 percent in 2023 and 17 percent in 2024.

“Even more concerning are the PAPs (priority programs, activities, and projects) with DRs lower than 50%, such as the delivery of textbooks and other learning materials (11% to 17% in 2023 and 2024), and school-based feeding (48% in 2024),” CPBRD said.

“Value for money, which is the main concern of operational efficiency, is undermined when some government agencies are not efficient in utilizing the budget given to them,” the research body added.

This is not the first time DepEd has been flagged for low budget utilization. During the 2024 budget deliberations for the proposed 2025 national budget, lawmakers criticized the agency for failing to deliver laptops in 2023, which contributed to its low budget use.

Low utilization rate

DepEd is now headed by Education Secretary Sonny Angara. From June 2022 to June 2024, however, Vice President Sara Duterte concurrently served as education chief. It was under her leadership that the House called out DepEd for its low utilization rate.

During a hearing of the House committee on appropriations in the 19th Congress, Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro asked Department of Education officials to confirm whether a Commission on Audit (COA) report on low budget utilization—particularly for the DepEd Computerization Program (DCP)—was accurate.

In response, Director Ferdinand Pitagan confirmed that only P2.18 billion of the P11.36 billion allocated for computers, laptops, and smart television sets—items deemed crucial for e-learning—had been spent.

When Pitagan explained that the agency was still working on utilizing funds allocated in 2022, Luistro questioned why DepEd requested another P11 billion for the DCP in 2023 if it had been unable to use the earlier allocation.

DOH, DICT too

The CPBRD’s report also showed that while the Department of Health (DOH) recorded relatively high OR and DR for the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIP), the disbursement rate for the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) remained low.

DOH’s ORs for MAIP stood at 92.7 percent in 2023 and 83.9 percent in 2024, with DRs of 80 percent and 58 percent, respectively.

Figures for HFEP, however, were lower, with obligation rates of 81.3 percent in 2023 and 61.3 percent in 2024, but disbursement rates of only 34.7 percent and 27.3 percent.

Some programs under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) also posted low DRs.

In 2023, the National Government Data Center registered 6.7 percent, the National Broadband Plan 9.8 percent, the National Government Portal 21.2 percent, and the Free Internet Wi-Fi project 24.2 percent.

Figures improved in 2025, but the four programs’ DRs did not exceed 50 percent:

National Government Data Center – 14.2 percent

National Broadband Plan – 18.8 percent

National Government Portal – 37.8 percent

Free Internet Wi-Fi – 50.2 percent

2026 national budget

The House has officially begun deliberations on the proposed ₱6.793-trillion national budget for 2026, with the 20th Congress’ committee on appropriations opening hearings on the Development Budget Coordination Committee’s (DBCC) report.

Lawmakers are set to question the DBCC on how it formulated the NEP and on the state of the country’s finances, including funding sources.

In his remarks before the committee and the DBCC, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said the chamber “has opened its doors wider than ever before” in line with reforms aimed at promoting budget transparency.

“We ended the practice of the ‘small committee’. We welcomed civil society observers. Because the Filipino people deserve full transparency in how their hard-earned money is planned, allocated, and spent,” Romualdez said.

“If we have a clear process, we also have a clear trust from the people. And when the people show trust, the government will be stronger. Transparency is not an option — it is the cornerstone of democratic governance,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP