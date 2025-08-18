Cebu gas station workers arrested for stealing P99K in sales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly P100,000 in sales collections went missing from a gas station along Salinas Drive in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, leading to the arrest of two employees on Sunday, August 17.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Boy,” 38, a native of Negros Oriental now residing in Cebu City, and alias “Lalay,” 23, from Daanbantayan but currently living in Mandaue City.

Initial investigation by Mabolo Police showed that the pair allegedly conspired to take cash from the cashier’s booth to cover shortages in their sales remittances.

Audits revealed that during their first shift, they recorded P78,276.75 in sales but produced only P9,882, resulting in a deficit of P68,387.45. On the third shift, the employees should have remitted P77,089 but only turned over P46,050, leaving a shortage of P31,019.74.

Overall, the missing cash amounted to P99,407.19. Authorities said the scheme was uncovered after another employee representing management reported the irregularities, prompting immediate police action.

The two suspects were arrested the same day and are now detained at Mabolo Police Station 4, where they face charges of qualified theft.

Under the Revised Penal Code, qualified theft carries heavier penalties compared to simple theft, particularly when committed by employees who abuse the trust and confidence given to them by their employer. /csl

