Cebu City jeepney hold-up: 2 suspects nabbed, 1 still at large

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are still intensifying their pursuit of a third suspect who escaped after a jeepney hold-up in Barangay Lorega San Miguel on Sunday morning, August 17.

The victim, identified as alias Sheila, 21, was riding a 03L jeepney when three men allegedly declared a hold-up as the vehicle stopped at a traffic signal along New Imus Road, Cebu City..

One suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at her, another restrained her from behind, while the third snatched her iPhone 12, valued at around ₱14,000, before they fled toward the inner portion of the barangay.

Police from Parian Station immediately conducted hot pursuit operations after the victim reported to the police.

Two suspects were arrested within hours, alias Niel, 23, a resident of Sitio Camansi, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, and alias RR, 18, a resident of Cabantan Street, Barangay Barrio Luz.

However, the third suspect, known as alias Michael, 33, a resident of Sitio Pipang, Barangay Tejero, remains at large and is believed to have escaped with the stolen phone.

Seized from them was a .357 Magnum revolver, believed to have been used in the crime.

Authorities disclosed that some of the suspects already have existing violations related to illegal gambling, and investigators are currently building their profiles to understand their backgrounds within their respective communities.

The two arrested suspects are now detained at Parian Police Station, facing charges of robbery, while police continue to close in on the remaining suspect. /csl

