Residential rate up by P0.33/kWh for August-September billing

Residential customers of Visayan Electric will see an increase of P0.33 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in their August–September electricity bills.

The overall residential rate to P11.60/kWh, up from last month’s P11.27/kWh. For a household consuming an average of 200 kWh per month, this means anadditional P66 in their monthly bill.

This month’s rate hike is mainly due to the increase in generation charges brought about by higher electricity prices at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where electricity is bought and sold.

An increase in transmission rates also contributed to the overall adjustment. NGCP , the grid operator, earlier announced an increase in transmission rates due to the Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval for increased collections under its Maximum Allowable Revenue, as well as accumulated under‑recoveries and decreased energy consumption in June–July.“With the rise in rates, we encourage our customers to be more mindful of their electricity use,” said

Visayan Electric OIC President and General Manager, Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica. “Simple actions like unplugging appliances when not in use, switching to LED lights, and moderating the use of high-energy devices can help manage your consumption and monthly bills.”

Alongside the call for energy conservation, Visayan Electric reminds customers to prioritize safety during the rainy season: