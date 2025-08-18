Lapu-Lapu City Hospital hires new doctors, offers more surgeries

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City Hospital has welcomed several new doctors to its medical team as part of the City Government’s initiative to further enhance the delivery of public health services to Oponganons.

Mayor Cindi King-Chan formally signed their appointment papers on Monday, August 18, 2025, for the newly hired physicians in the fields of Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, and General Practice.

According to Chan, the addition of more specialists will significantly bolster the hospital’s capacity to deliver timely and accessible healthcare services.

“This is part of our effort to improve the operations of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital. Our doctors treat public service as a true calling and will help ensure that our people receive the care they need,” Chan said.

With the inclusion of the hospital’s first orthopedic surgeon and an expanded general surgery team, the facility is now capable of accommodating more procedures such as gallbladder, thyroid, cyst, tumor, and appendicitis surgeries.

Chan also emphasized that the City Government is working to make the hospital a full-service healthcare facility, not merely a transfer point for patients requiring further treatment.

To promote transparency and allow patients and their families to provide feedback, suggestion and complaint boxes have been installed in key areas of the hospital.

Currently, 42 doctors are serving at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital. The City Government is optimistic that once Phase 5, the final stage of development, is completed, the facility will be fully established as a stronger Level 1 hospital for the benefit of all Oponganons.

Also in attendance during the courtesy visit were City Hospital Administrator Dr. Lynart Omnes, Chief of Clinics Dr. Francis Neil Quirante, and Human Resource Management Officer Atty. Mario Dennis Calvo. /csl

