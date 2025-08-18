Globe accelerates network expansion in 2nd Qtr 2025, strengthens 5G leadership

Globe posted sequential growth in gross service revenues for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting its resilient operations and unwavering commitment to building a digitally connected Philippines.

This upbeat performance is powering the company’s aggressive network expansion and 5G rollout, delivering faster, more reliable connectivity to millions of Filipinos and paving the way for next-generation technologies.

By mid-2025, Globe had made significant progress in rolling out its network expansion program to meet the country’s rising digital needs. The company built 937 new cell sites and upgraded 4,512 LTE sites, further strengthening mobile coverage and enhancing service quality nationwide. To meet the growing demand for home internet, Globe deployed 35,821 new fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines, ensuring more households have access to high-speed broadband essential for remote work, online learning, e-commerce, and digital services.

As part of its network enhancement program, Globe successfully migrated over 600 towns to full fiber connectivity, phasing out legacy copper lines in these areas. This milestone not only boosts broadband speed and stability but also aligns with Globe’s green network strategy, reducing environmental impact and eliminating copper scavenging incidents that historically disrupted services.

Globe’s growth is also powered by its expanding 5G network. The company rolled out 444 new 5G sites nationwide, expanding its 5G outdoor coverage to 98.71% in Metro Manila and 98.19% in key Visayas and Mindanao cities by end-June 2025. These advancements are enabling more Filipinos to enjoy seamless high-speed connectivity for work, entertainment, and emerging digital innovations. Serving Filipino travellers globally, Globe sustained its leadership through 168 inbound and 183 outbound 5G roaming partnerships across 99 destinations, keeping Filipinos connected wherever they go.

These milestones highlight Globe’s sustained investments in network infrastructure and 5G innovation, reinforcing its mission to bridge the digital divide and future-proof its network. Backed by financial sustainability, Globe is empowering Filipinos to thrive in a fast-evolving digital economy and positioning the Philippines as a rising hub for digital connectivity and technology adoption in the region.

