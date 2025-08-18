Llover KOs ex-world champ Concepcion in Manila showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kenneth “Lover Boy” Llover passed a major acid test in his young career after knocking out former two-time world champion Luis Concepcion of Panama on Sunday, August 17, at the Winford Resort and Casino Manila.

The 22-year-old Llover dominated from start to finish, flooring Concepcion in the second and third rounds before sealing the deal with a technical knockout (TKO) at the 2:27 mark of the eighth.

The rising prospect from GerryPens Promotions, managed by former two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, stretched his unbeaten record to 15 wins, 10 of them coming by knockout.

Concepcion, 39, fell to 40 wins against 12 defeats, with 29 knockouts.

The fight also marked an impressive debut for Llover under his co-promotional deal with Japan-based Kameda Promotions.

True to form as a grizzled veteran, Concepcion didn’t back down. He picked his shots carefully and made the opening rounds tricky for the Filipino. But Llover answered with relentless combinations while staying cautious on defense.

In the second round, Llover connected with a jab-straight-left uppercut combo that floored Concepcion, who barely survived the count.

Llover came out firing in the third, dropping Concepcion again, but the Panamanian quickly got back up and traded leather in a fierce exchange, though the heavier blows came from the Filipino’s hands.

From there, it was all Llover. He dictated the tempo, dominated each round, and neutralized Concepcion’s desperate search for a one-punch turnaround.

By the eighth, Llover smelled blood. He unleashed a barrage of power shots that snapped Concepcion’s head back repeatedly, forcing the referee to step in and wave it off at 2:27 of the round.

