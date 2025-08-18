Batch 2018, 2012 draw first blood in respective finals series

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 2018-XChange Forex and Batch 2012-Harley Davidson squads clinched contrasting victories in their respective finals series in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 on Sunday, August 17, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

In Division C, Batch 2018 clobbered Batch 2015-Imperial House of Furniture in an easy, 78-66, victory. Contrastingly, Batch 2012 survived a heart-pounding 66-65 decision over Batch 2005-Insular Square in Division B.

With the wins, Batch 2018 and Batch 2012 are now a step closer to the championship trophies, while their opponents will have to regroup and fight for survival to force rubber matches in the next games.

For Batch 2018, Benedict Andre Chua and team captain Joshua Vincent Mah spearheaded the charge with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Chua added three rebounds and three assists, while Mah finished with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Andrew Velasco backed them up with nine points, five boards, an assist, and a steal.

On the losing side, Lorenzo Miguel Otero topscored with a game-high 24 points along with eight rebounds, three steals, a block, and an assist. Janjan Jaboneta had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Anton Bennett Chua chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

However, their efforts fell short as Batch 2018 pulled away by as many as 26 points, 60-34, and never looked back.

Batch 2018 entered the payoff period with a 19-point cushion, 69-50, and cruised to secure Game 1.

DIVISION B

Meanwhile, in Division B, Batch 2012 endured 10 lead changes and eight deadlocks before eking out a one-point victory over the gritty Batch 2005.

University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars head coach Julius Cadavis led the way with 10 points, six rebounds, a steal, and a block. Alexter Dan Tecson and Beau Fernando combined for 10 points, while Kyle Dumon and Laiel Jomer Medalle added eight more in the hard-earned win.

Batch 2012’s triumph spoiled big games from Batch 2005’s Elddie Cabahug and Daryle Tan, who each scored 20 points. Cabahug also had eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Tan registered a double-double with 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. Aaron Uy contributed 12 points in the loss.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Batch 2005, which once held an 18-point advantage, 35-17, in the second period. Batch 2012 mounted a furious rally, tying the count at 54-all heading into the final quarter that turned into a back-and-forth slugfest, with both teams trading haymakers until the final buzzer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP