DPWH urged to explain Mandaue flood control specs after riprap collapse

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon has called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to strictly monitor flood control projects and ensure contractors comply with approved program of works and design specifications.

Ouano-Dizon said she has already asked DPWH to review whether contractors involved in the Butuanon River flood control project followed all requirements outlined in the approved plans. This comes after a 15-meter section of riprap collapsed in Barangay Casuntingan during heavy rains on the night of August 15.

The congresswoman stressed the importance of DPWH publicly explaining the technical details of the flood control projects in simple terms that ordinary citizens and local officials can understand.

“I’m not an engineer, and most people aren’t. That’s why I asked DPWH to explain what was actually required in that section—should there have been steel bars? Was the wall supposed to be that thick? Was it just stone? Only they can answer that,” she said.

She noted that clear communication on materials and construction methods is critical to prevent speculation and promote transparency.

“The public needs to see how these projects are supposed to look, what reinforcements should be used, and how they’re meant to function. Without clear explanations, doubts about the quality of the structures will continue,” Ouano-Dizon added.

The congresswoman said DPWH has been informed to prepare and present these project details to the public and media as soon as possible.

The Butuanon River flood control project spans about 11.4 kilometers on the Mandaue City side, with roughly 7.5 kilometers already funded and implemented on both riverbanks. However, different contractors and varying designs were used in each phase, prompting Ouano-Dizon to emphasize the need for consistent oversight and design verification.

“Our goal is to ensure every section of the flood control project meets standards and is built to last. These are long-term solutions to protect communities, and they must be done right,” she said. “We’re working hard to secure funding for the remaining stretch, as the entire system isn’t finished yet. Because of this, flooding still affects some areas.”

Flood control projects play a vital role in protecting lives and properties. Ouano-Dizon said she continues to push for necessary funding while DPWH handles construction and implementation.

In an earlier interview, Engineer Martin Tan of On Point Construction, the contractor handling repairs, said only the top part of the wall collapsed, while the foundation and lower riprap remained intact. He explained the collapse was caused by water coming from both the river and behind the unfinished wall.

Mandaue City is crossed by two major rivers—the Butuanon River, the longest, and Mahiga Creek. Being downstream, the city receives water flowing from Cebu City’s mountainous areas, contributing to flooding.

Recent heavy rains and the overflowing Butuanon River caused severe flooding in 11 of the 27 barangays. More than a thousand residents were evacuated, according to the City Public Affairs Office.

One 24-year-old man died while trying to stop a taxi swept away by floodwaters in Barangay Paknaan. Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said the city is providing assistance worth ₱49,000 to the family, along with relief goods such as water and coffee.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ouano has ordered a full inventory and inspection of all flood control projects in Mandaue City. He directed the City Engineering Office to coordinate with DPWH, starting inspections at the collapsed site in Casuntingan and extending to other phases of the Butuanon River project.

“Each phase was implemented by different contractors with varying designs. We need to understand exactly what methods and materials were used and whether each section meets proper standards,” Mayor Ouano said.

He also emphasized the need to review technical differences across phases to prevent future failures and stressed that close coordination with DPWH is essential to ensure all segments align with the city’s Master Drainage Plan.

The mayor has requested a complete listing of all flood control projects implemented in Mandaue City since 2018, including costs, contractors, and design details, for evaluation and comparison.

Both officials warned contractors that those found violating specifications or delivering substandard work will be held accountable and blacklisted from future government projects. /csl

