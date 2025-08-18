Secretary Angara pledges support for more classrooms in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Education Secretary Sonny Angara has pledged support for the construction of more classrooms in Mandaue City to help address the problem of overcrowded schools.

On Monday, August 18, 2025, Angara visited Don Gerardo Llamera Ouano Memorial National High School.

He was joined by DepEd Central Visayas Director Salustiano Jimenez, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, and Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

During his visit, Angara personally saw the school’s overcrowded conditions, with some classrooms holding up to 83 students—far beyond the ideal number.

The school currently has 2,783 students and only 18 classrooms, forcing it to implement two shifts daily to accommodate all learners.

Local officials proposed building an additional school building on a lot just three minutes away from the current campus, located near an elementary school, to help ease congestion.

Angara welcomed the idea and said DepEd is ready to support schools in fast-growing areas like Metro Cebu.

Angara also backed another major project in Barangay Paknaan—a 12-storey school building with 42 classrooms.

This project aims to support Paknaan National High School, which serves 6,172 students from both elementary and high school levels. Because of the shortage of classrooms, the school is forced to hold three shifts daily.

“It’s going to be a priority (Paknaan school building) of the program…. Very progressive ang Metro Cebu area, malaki din ang population growth. So, kailangan humabol din si DepEd,” Angara said.

(Metro Cebu is very progressive, and the population growth is also big. So DepEd must also keep up.

For 2026, DepEd is proposing a P928-billion budget. Angara said a large part of this will go toward building classrooms, hiring teachers, and improving school services.

He also admitted that the country still faces a shortage of more than 160,000 classrooms. To speed up construction, DepEd is pushing to allow local offices to manage school building projects, instead of relying solely on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Angara further said DepEd plans to hire more administrative officers to handle non-teaching tasks such as school maintenance and feeding programs—duties that often fall on teachers.

This move, he said, aims to let teachers focus more on teaching.

Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon welcomed Angara’s commitment.

“Dugay na ni nato pending nga gipangayo niya. We’re just happy nga verbally ni-approve si Secretary nga butangan niya og budget. We are lobbying this for the 2026 budget,” she said.

(We have long been requesting this. We’re just happy that the Secretary verbally approved and will allocate a budget for it. We are lobbying for this to be included in the 2026 budget.

Mayor Ouano also thanked the Secretary and said the city is ready to proceed with construction as soon as funding is secured.

