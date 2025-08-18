Visayas G-Hoops tips off with Cebu City Inter-Collegiate hoop wars on Aug. 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Visayas G-Hoops Season 1 basketball tournament will open side by side with the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament on August 20 at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Organizer Rocky Alcoseba said the grassroots-based Visayas G-Hoops will feature 15-under and 12-under divisions in the morning, while collegiate action will take the spotlight in the afternoon.

Both tournaments will be held at the same venue, with the inter-collegiate games wrapping up on August 25, while G-Hoops will run through September.

Alcoseba explained that including G-Hoops in the weeklong basketball showcase aims to give young players consistent exposure to high-level competition, while also offering Cebuano fans a mix of grassroots and elite collegiate hoops.

“Gihimo ni namo para sa mga bata. One way para mo-improve sila kay through consistent exposure ug tournaments. The more games, the more experience and guidance sa coaches. Mao na among vision sa G-Hoops,” Alcoseba said.

(We organized this for the kids. One way for them to improve is through consistent exposure and tournaments. The more games they play, the more experience they gain and the more guidance they get from coaches. That is our vision for G-Hoops.)

He added that the event also helps promote sports tourism, with participating teams coming not only from Cebu City but also from Ormoc, Tacloban, Bohol, and various towns in Cebu Province. Local squads from Abellana National School and Gothong High School will also join.

Over 20 teams will see action across both divisions. In the 15-under category, Pool A is composed of the Guadalupe Guardians, OCCCI Sheer Masters, Young Ballers Club, and Well Family Clinic-Guadalupe.

Pool B features the Apas National High School Falcons, WLC Baby Mustangs, CKBA, and Coach Ed’s One-on-One Basketball, while Pool C has the Gothong Black Stallions, AVC Law Arkins, Youth Basketball Skills Development, and the Abellana Chiefs.

In the 12-under division, Pool A includes Hoopster Training Camp, Coach Ed’s, and RJN Rodjoan, while Pool B will be contested by ARC Arkins, Angat Ka Hilongos, and the Coach Cho X Young Ballers Club.

