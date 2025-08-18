Tapaya earns first title in SUGBU bowling shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elite bowler Arthur Tapaya made his mark as a first-time winner of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament held last Sunday, August 17, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Tapaya, a Division A kegler, knocked down 179 pinfalls in the championship shootout round despite having zero handicap points.

Division B bowler Feben Landazabal secured second place with 175 pinfalls, aided by his 15-handicap points. The third spot went to Division C bowler Johna Calipay, who posted 154 pinfalls, including 38 handicap points and 116 scratch.

In the qualifying round, Tapaya tallied an 861 total in the four-game series to clinch the Division A crown. He edged out SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, who finished with 857 pinfalls for second place, while Danny Sabang completed the top three with 838.

In Division B, Landazabal emerged on top with a four-game total of 790. Mel Fines followed closely with 781, while Vivian Padawan placed third with 759.

Meanwhile, Calipay dominated Division C with a 719 total across four outings. Romy Mauro finished second with 709, while Tessie Dante settled for third with 683.

Alqueza announced that SUGBU will hold its election of officers this week. The newly elected officials are expected to serve until 2028.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP