Immortal Trio reigns in Infinitum Team Tatluhan chess tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Immortal Trio stamped its class in the recently concluded Infinitum Team Tatluhan 2025 chess tournament held last Sunday, August 17, at Robinsons Cybergate.

The powerhouse squad of veteran woodpushers Ian Villareal, Renante dela Cerna, and Charlie Lapus topped the six-round event with an unbeaten slate of five wins and one draw, besting 22 other teams in the field.

Lapus emerged as the team’s top scorer with a perfect 6-0 record, while Dela Cerna contributed five wins and Villareal added four.

The Immortal Trio swept its first four assignments, blanking the Brutal Blunders (3-0), Toledo Gwapitos (3-0), and EZ Boys (3-0), before edging the BCC Avengers Team (2.5-0.5). They were held to a 1.5-1.5 draw by the Young Guns of Chris Aldritz Pondoyo, Ed Vincent Lepalam, and Edwin Cablao, but bounced back strong with a 2-1 victory over the King’s Men in the final round to clinch the crown.

The Young Guns settled for second with four wins and two draws, while GFoxx, composed of Arje, Jervy, and Jerald Villarin, finished third with a 4-1-1 card.

Rounding out the top 10 were Infinity Gambit, The Royal Queens, Team Infinity, Hasois Pwertes, the King’s Men, UC Bangsteinz, and Iron Fortress.

The event was organized by the Cebu School of Chess under the technical supervision of chief arbiter Kevin Yap. It showcased the Infinitum Chess variant, played on a semi-10×10 board. While using standard pieces, the format introduces a twist: each player begins with only six pawns plus a unique piece called the “Wizard.”

This innovative format was first introduced by Cebuano chess patron Boojie Lim in the early 2000s and has steadily gained traction among mainstream players, offering a refreshing and highly strategic twist to the game.

