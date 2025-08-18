8th AEBC Corporate Cup semifinals officially set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The semifinal cast of the 8th Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Corporate Cup is now complete after the quarterfinals wrapped up last weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Top-seeded Johnro Electrical clinched its spot with a 76-66 win over Phelps Dodge, while Kinsman secured the No. 2 seed after dispatching Dwightsteel, 78-67.

Paulo Munez powered Johnro Electrical with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, adding two assists and a steal. Ian Manalili and Daniel Culanag chipped in 13 points apiece to back him up.

For Phelps Dodge, Gil Dumadag tallied 14 points, Ramil Bual scored 13, and Jestony Anor added 12, but their efforts weren’t enough as they bowed out of contention.

In Kinsman’s victory, Dave Abella erupted for 30 points on top of four rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and a steal. Jett Latonio contributed 10 points and seven boards.

Dwightsteel tried to keep pace behind Rozien Rivera’s 23 points and Mc Jalton Calma’s 15, but the loss ended their campaign.

With the results, Johnro Electrical will battle Buildrite Construction in one semifinal pairing, while Kinsman will face Avantrac in the other.

The semifinals, set for August 23 at the same venue, will be played in a do-or-die format starting at 6 p.m.

