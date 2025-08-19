Pag-IBIG offers 10-yr 3% interest for 1st 30,000 4PH loan borrowers

MANILA, Philippines — Pag-IBIG Fund has launched an early bird promo granting a 10-year 3-percent subsidized interest rate to the first 30,000 borrowers under the government’s expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview on Monday, Pag-IBIG Fund Public and Members Relations Group Vice President Jack Jacinto said the initiative is part of the agency’s strengthened efforts to support the Marcos administration’s housing agenda, which is to make homeownership more affordable and accessible to all Filipinos.

“Sa karaniwan po kasi, limang taon po iyong special subsidized 3-percent rate, iyong unang limang taon po ng kanilang loan term. Under po sa ating early bird promo, iyon pong unang 30,000 borrowers po natin ay mai-enjoy po iyan subsidized rate for the first 10 years of the loan (The usual 3-percent subsidized rate applies only for the first five years of the housing loan, but under this early bird promo, the first 30,000 borrowers will enjoy this rate for a full ten years),” he said.

The special offer targets low-income and minimum-wage earners, particularly first-time homebuyers.

To qualify, Metro Manila-based applicants must have a monthly income not exceeding P47,800, while those in areas outside the capital must earn no more than P34,800.

All overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), regardless of income, are also eligible for the program.

Jacinto said the reduction in the interest rate could translate to significant savings.

A socialized housing unit priced at P850,000 —the current price ceiling for house-and-lot units— would normally come with monthly payments of around P5,400 to P5,500 under a regular loan, he said.

The amortization declines to around P3,600 to P3,700 with the 3-percent subsidized rate, offering relief to cash-strapped families, he added.

To avail of the promo, borrowers must apply and get approved for a Pag-IBIG housing loan under the expanded 4PH program.

Jacinto said no pre-determined list exists and eligibility will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants may submit their documents, including proof of income, through the developer of the housing project, the regional office of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, or any Pag-IBIG Fund branch nationwide.

The early bird promo applies to all socialized housing units under the expanded 4PH program, including house-and-lot units worth P850,000 or less; condominium units not exceeding P1.8 million; and Pag-IBIG-acquired assets within the same price ceilings.

The agency expects the promo to drive early applications and help fast-track the government’s target of building 1 million housing units annually under the 4PH program. (PNA)

