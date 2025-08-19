cdn mobile

Pagasa: ‘Huaning’ about to exit PAR, easterlies to bring rains

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency August 19,2025 - 07:56 AM

Pagasa: 'Huaning' about to exit PAR, easterlies to bring rains. Track of TD Huaning (PAGASA image)

Track of TD Huaning (PAGASA image)

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Huaning is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Tuesday morning, as it slightly accelerates moving north towards Ryukyu Island, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin that the cyclone was located 650 km. east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is hoisted.

Huaning is still unlikely to affect the sea condition of the country’s coastal waters.

PAGASA added that the cyclone is unlikely to directly affect the country.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will cause rains in most parts of the country.

It will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across the Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, and Quezon.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said.(PNA)

