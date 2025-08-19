Cebu City police: More presence in schools, brgys to ensure peace, order

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) assured that it remains deeply involved in community and school-based initiatives to maintain peace and order in Cebu City.

The CCPO has recognized the call of Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara for increased police visibility to curb student-related violence, saying that concrete steps are already being carried out to safeguard schools and their surrounding communities.

PNP deployment in schools

Police Lieutenant C0lonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO deputy city director for operations and information officer, said police had already been deployed in schools, particularly those with night classes.

Macatangay emphasized that this effort was made to directly respond to peace and order concerns.

“We recognize nga aduna gyuy mga issues karon nga nalambigit ang mga estudyante, labi na sa night high schools. So karon, naa na’y record ang CCPO sa mga public schools nato nga apart sa ilang klase sa adlawan, naa pu’y klase sa gabii, and ato na silang gi-assignan og mga PNP personnel nga mao’y mututok sa panginahanglanon sa peace and order dira sa maong dapit,” she said.

(We recognize that there are issues now involving students, especially those in the night high schools. So now, the CCPO has a record of the public schools that apart having classes in the morning, there are those that have classes in the evening, and we assigned (those schools) with PNP personnel who will focus on what is needed for the peace and order in those areas.)

The CCPO is also working with schools to strengthen preventive measures, such as hiring security guards, engaging parent-teacher associations (PTAs), and launching awareness campaigns on bullying, illegal drugs, and other issues.

Macatangay said the goal would be to prevent similar incidents from recurring and to ensure that both day and night school students would receive proper guidance.

The police are also considering whether schools can adopt the “five-minute response” system used by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to improve coordination during emergencies.

“Isa pud na sa atong i-check if the schools are aware how to use it and how to go about it para manindot pa ang atoang coordination, as well as ang amoang response sa mga issues nga nalambigit ang some of their students ug pipila ka tunghaan diri sa Cebu City,” she said.

(That is also one area that we are checking if the schools are aware how to use it and how to go about it so that our coordination would be better as well as our response to the issues involving some of their students and a few schools here in Cebu City.)

On violent groups, Macatangay clarified that unlike in previous years, there were no organized clusters of students currently being monitored in Cebu City schools.

However, she noted that this still required attention to ensure such groups would not re-emerge and disrupt peace and order within their barangays.

“Unlike before, sa pagkakaron, wala ta’y na-monitor nga naay mga established gyud nga mga grupo within sa mga eskwelahan kay I think gibawal man pud na sa policy sa atoang mga eskwelahan. But again, it deserves a certain review kung tinuod ba gyud nga wala ba gyu’y mga namuo nga mga grupo dira karon and isa na sa atoa karon nga hingpit nga tutokan,” Macatangay said.

(Unlike before, for now we have not monitored that there are really established groups because I think that is banned by the policy of our schools. But again, it deserves a certain review if it is true that there are really groups formed there now and that is one area that we are closely monitoring.)

“Because we do not want those matters to spill out on the streets and then ang mga estudyante would contribute to the disruption of peace and order sa ilaha nga mga barangay,” Macatangay said.

(Because we do not want those matters to spill out on the streets and then the students would contribute to the disruption of peace and order in their barangays.)

Community-based approach against drugs

The CCPO is also intensifying its anti-drug efforts at the barangay level, responding to PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil’s call for more active Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADAC), saying that barangays in Cebu City have been receptive to programs aimed at curbing the presence of illegal drugs.

“So far, ang atoang kampanya diri sa illegal drugs sa matag isa ka barangay is maayo and receptive ang atoang mga barangay. Naa gani ta’y mga barangay nga atoa nang na-clear. But karon, atoang i-exploit ang kaning programa sa City Hall, kaning Oplan Pakigsandurot, kay base ani, mapalapdan pa nato ang atong network nga palapdan pa nato — ang pakiglambigit sa mga individuals and residente sa matag barangay nga mu-report and mutanod sa atoang hangyo sa pagtabang nga mapaubos pa, if not, mawala ang kaning problema sa illegal drugs sa ilahang respective sitio,” she explained.

(So far our campaign here against illegal drugs in each barangay is good and our barangays are receptive. We even have barangay that we already cleared. But now, we exploit this program of City Hall, this Oplan Pakigsandurot, because based on this, we can widen our network that we would widen — those involving individuals and residents in each barangay would report and heed our request of help to lessen if not eradicate the problem of illegal drugs in their respective barangays.)

She emphasized that this sector-based program would mobilize residents to watch out for suspicious activities and personalities within their sitios, while also helping enforce city ordinances.

According to her, this grassroots involvement is key to lowering crime rates and speeding up case resolution.

Urging immediate reporting of crimes

Macatangay also underscored the importance of public trust and cooperation with the police. She urged residents to immediately report crimes to authorities, stressing that timely reports allow investigations and follow-ups to proceed effectively.

“Importante gyud nga ang mga biktima sa krimen mureport dayon sa kapulisan para mahatagan og igo nga pagtagad, investigation, ug kasulbaran. So akong giawhag ang tanan diri sa Cebu City nga saligi ang inyohang Cebu City Police Office nga mga kapulisan kay andam sila nga muresponde gyud sa inyohang mga complaint and muhatag og insakto nga follow up sa katuyoan nga masulbad ang mga complaint nga atong gipaabot sa amoang opisina,” she said.

(It really is important for the victims of crimes to report immediately to the police so that it can be given the right attention, investigation, and solution. So I am calling on everybody here in Cebu City to trust your policemen of the Cebu City Police Office because they are ready to respond to your complaints that you would report to the office.)

The CCPO reiterated that crime prevention would rely heavily on timely coordination between the public and the police.

Macatangay said that when residents would report incidents immediately, it would allows law enforcers to give proper attention, conduct investigations, and resolve cases more effectively.

