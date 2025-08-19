menu
Celebrities Life! Showbitz

BINI nipasaka og kaso batok sa uploader sa spliced video

P1M nga danyos gipangayo sa matag usa ka miyembro sa grupo

By: August 19, 2025
BINI via Bandera

BINI via Bandera

Pormal nga nipasaka og reklamo ang Nation’s Girl Group nga BINI batok sa wa panganli nila nga personalidad kabahin sa Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Personal nga ningadto ang mga miyembro sa maong grupo sa Hall of Justice sa Santa Rosa, Laguna sa Agosto 18.

Gikuyogan ang BINI sa ilang abogado nga si Atty. Joji Alonso sa pagpasaka og “unjust vexation under Article 287 in relation to Section 4 (b) of RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.”

“This complaint emanated from a spliced video of the girls who were testing, rating and tasting Filipino street food.

“The reduced video was running about two minutes and contained nothing but negative reactions, negative comments, on the food that they tasted.

“So this completely changed the narrative, of the show ’cause what was left was all negativity,” matud pa Atty. Joji base sa report sa ABS-CBN.

Kung pananglitan nga mapamatud-an nga guilty ang gikiha nga personalidad, pwede siya nga masilotan og pagkapriso hangtod sa unom ka tuig

“Penalty is here is not that small, ha. It’s prision mayor, which is imprisonment of six years and a day to twelve years.

“And on top of that I’d just like to add, we also are asking damages in the amount of P1 million for each girl,” matud pa abogado sa BINI.

TAGS: BINI, cybercrime, spliced video uploader
