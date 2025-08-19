Tumulak: Cebu City flood fix stalled by lot acquisition, misaligned projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Floodwaters in Cebu City rise quickly with every downpour, but flood control projects remain slow to take shape, bogged down by unacquired lots and uncoordinated plans.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said ongoing efforts to address the city’s worsening floods are being undermined by two critical hurdles: unresolved lot acquisition and the lack of alignment between the city government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Dili makabutang og drainage ang atoang government because it requires lot acquisition. The problem there is one, lot acquisition, second, is the authority from the lot owners nga butangan og mga drainage. Mao nay mga obstacles nga nasugatan sa atong mga kabarangayan,” Tumulak said in an interview.

(The government is unable to install drainage because it requires lot acquisition. The problem there is one, lot acquisition, second, is the authority from the lot owners to install drainage. These are the obstacles that we encounter in the barangays.)

Tumulak added that even when projects push through, these are often misaligned.

“Sad to say, frankly speaking, even the residents sa Cebu City were not happy with some projects. Magbutang ka og drainage didto sa unahan, diri sa pikas wala. So ang tubig mag-fire, adto na sad sa ila. How about gikan jud sa ibabaw downstream? Mao nay planuhan,” he said.

(Sad to say, frankly speaking, even the residents of Cebu City are not happy with some projects. We install drainage in one area but there is none on the other side. So water will just flow there. How about doing it from above going downstream? That is what we should plan to do.)

Mayor backs call

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. supported Tumulak’s observation, citing cases where landowners have stalled drainage works despite existing plans.

“Makita nato ang mga kana bitaw mga kanals or mga culverts nga supposed to be giplano. Pero naay tag-iya nga di gyud musugot paagian ang iyang property, bisag sa kilid lang. So mao na, ig dagan sa tubig, gamay kaayo ang kanal, dili kalusot. These are projects nga dako kaayo nga hinungdan nganong di gyud nato mapatuman,” Archival said in a separate interview.

(We can see canals or culverts that were planned for installation. But there are owners who would not want the canal to pass their properties, even on the sides. So, water is unable to flow on very small canals. These are the reason why these projects cannot be implemented.)

He said the City Engineering Office has been directed to list stalled projects for possible expropriation.

“Sakto si Dave, I agree. Dugay na gyud kaayo nang mga planoha,” the mayor added.

(Dave is correct, I agree. These plans have long been there.)

Classes suspended as floods rose

Recent torrential rains highlighted the urgency of the problem.

Archival suspended classes across Cebu City on Monday, August 18, after floodwaters swamped major roads and barangays in the south district, including Basak San Nicolas, Basak Pardo, Inayawan, Cogon, Guadalupe, and areas along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Tumulak said that floodwaters reached two to three feet in some interior communities, stranding families, disrupting livelihoods, and heightening health risks.

Traffic ground to a halt at the South Road Properties (SRP), while the Bulacao and Guadalupe rivers swelled to dangerous levels.

“Kini mang gyung flooding, as what we have observed, one of the many causes ani is the major development sa atoang mga upland barangays. Before, wala nay mga balay, karon duna nay mga balay,” Tumulak explained.

(The concern on flooding, as what we have observed, one of the many causes is the major development in the upland barangays. Before, there were no houses, but now there are houses there.)

Call for coordination and planning

Tumulak said a consolidated drainage master plan is needed to ensure city and DPWH projects work together.

He urged agencies to consider long-term measures such as water retention ponds and dams in upland areas, which could also support the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

He also called for stronger environmental oversight, pointing to the need for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to thoroughly review environmental compliance certificates (ECCs).

“Dili lang unta tan-awon ang project site, but also the downstream impact,” he said.

(We should not look at the project site, but also the downstream impact.)

Climate change impact

Tumulak warned that climate change has made Cebu more vulnerable, with unpredictable thunderstorms forming and dissipating within minutes.

“Makaingon jud ko karon lahi na ang kaniadto ug karon. Nagkagrabe gyud ang impact,” he said. He urged families and communities to adopt preparedness measures, stressing that flooding has now become a recurring hazard.

(I can really say that what we have now is very different from what we had before. The impact is getting worst.)

With Cebu City under a state of calamity, calamity funds are being mobilized for dredging and desilting rivers and canals. But Tumulak admitted bureaucratic processes slow implementation.

“By law, kinahanglan, you have to follow the process. Mas makalangay gyud. Nangayo mi og pasaylo sa community, pero law is law,” he said.

(By law, we have to follow the process. This can cause delays. We have to ask for apology from the community, but the law is the law.)

