Cebu City floods: P15M calamity funds still tied up in gov’t process

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With floodwaters repeatedly paralyzing Cebu City, calamity funds have been released but remain stalled due to government procedures.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), confirmed on Tuesday, August 19, that while the funds are already available, delays are expected in some processes, such as the Program of Works Execution (POWE) and bidding/procurement procedures.

The city is under a state of calamity, and P15 million has been set aside for dredging and desilting works.

“Funds are available, but delays are expected in some processes such as POWE, bidding, and procurement as mandated by law,” Tumulak said in a text message.

In an interview on Monday, he explained, “Kini ang government process ba, mas maka-langay. Usa ni sa maka-hamper. By law, kinahanglan you have to follow the process. Manglaktud pud ka, ikaw say ikiha. So kinahanglan mu-follow ta sa process pirmi.”

(This government process is causing delays. This hampers our initiatives. By law, we have to follow the process. If you skip this, you can get sued. That is why we have to always follow the process.)

Tumulak apologized to flood-affected communities for the delays but emphasized the need for safeguards to ensure proper use of public funds.

“We apologize to the community, but law is law. Rest assured, we are trying our best to fast-track the process and safeguard the city’s funds for the benefit of those affected by the flooding,” he added.

Calamity funds unlocked

The Cebu City Council declared the city under a state of calamity, following the July 16 floods that swamped major districts and displaced families. The move allowed officials to tap P15 million from the city’s P60-million Quick Response Fund (QRF) for the third quarter of 2025.

The budget will be used to desilt heavily clogged rivers and waterways, including the Estero de Parian, MJ Cuenco River, and Tagunol, where silt and garbage buildup worsened last month’s flooding.

According to Tumulak, the City Engineering Office is now finalizing the procurement plan for the desilting work. Mayor Nestor Archival has also considered renting amphibious dredging equipment to speed up operations.

“Ang provider ni-present didto sa atong mayor regarding ingani nga amphibious desilting machine. Mao ni siyay mo paso-paso sa atong sapa,” Tumulak said.

(The provider presented to the mayor their amphibious desilting machine. This is what they will use to dredged the rivers.)

Urgency

The urgency of these works became evident during another round of torrential rains on August 15, which submerged neighborhoods, stranded motorists, and forced class suspensions across Cebu City.

Floodwaters reached two to three feet in some barangays, while traffic along South Road Properties (SRP) ground to a halt as the Guadalupe and Bulacao rivers swelled dangerously.

The city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) reported that several families were evacuated, including 85 families from Pahina Central and 149 families from Tumoy. At least one home was destroyed in Barangay Pit-os.

In Mandaue City, waist-deep flooding shut down the Marcelo Fernan Bridge for nearly two hours, while rescue teams responded to rising waters in multiple barangays as the Butuanon River overflowed.

Long-term fix needed

Tumulak warned that Cebu City’s worsening floods can no longer be solved by piecemeal interventions.

He said the drainage master plan is outdated, and projects are frequently stalled by unresolved lot acquisitions and poor coordination between the city government and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Tumulak proposed the construction of water impounding facilities in the upland barangays to capture rainwater before it surges downstream.

He also urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to strictly review environmental compliance certificates (ECCs) for upland housing and road projects that worsen runoff.

