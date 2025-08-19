Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan: your luxurious escape just minutes away

Cebu has always been a destination for sun-seekers, and right in the heart of Mactan sits Crimson Resort and Spa, a beachfront retreat that blends luxury and accessibility.

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan continues to be a hidden paradise in plain sight, offering guests the chance to escape the bustle of the city without going too far.

With its pristine shoreline, panoramic views of the sea, and a setting designed for both relaxation and fun, Crimson Mactan is a space where guests can enjoy a slice of coastal luxury any day of the week, whether they are visiting for a quick break or staying longer to savor the full experience.

Day-Use Bliss

Just 20 minutes from the airport, this paradise proves you don’t need to travel far for a well-deserved escape. For those looking to make the most of a single day, Crimson Mactan offers flexible day-use passes at ₱2,000 net on weekdays, giving full access to the resort’s beach and pool from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The package also includes ₱1,500 dining credits, making it the perfect setup for guests who want to enjoy the sun and sea without committing to an overnight stay—an easy choice for city dwellers or travellers seeking a refreshing detour.

The experience doesn’t stop at the water. Each day pass comes with dining credits at Azure Beach Club, the resort’s beachfront dining destination. Here, bold Asian flavours meet signature cocktails, all served against a 180-degree view of the ocean. Whether it’s a light salad, a wood-fired pizza, or a glass of Naranja Spritz during golden hour, Azure delivers the kind of menu that turns a simple beach day into something unforgettable.

Saturdays Made for Foam, Fizz, and Fun

If weekdays are for relaxation, Saturdays at Crimson Mactan bring a different kind of energy. Guests can opt for a special ₱2,500 Saturday pass that includes ₱2,000 worth of dining credits plus exclusive access to the resort’s Foam. Fizz. Fun. party. From 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the beachfront transforms into a lively scene filled with music, cocktails, and the kind of carefree energy that defines weekend getaways.

Whether you’re spending the day solo, enjoying quality time with family, or gathering friends for a beachside party, Crimson has something for everyone. It’s this balance of leisure and liveliness that makes the resort a standout destination in Mactan.

For those seeking sun, sea, and flavors worth savoring, this coastal retreat makes planning a getaway as easy as it is rewarding.

Plan your visit now at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, where every day can feel like a holiday in a heartbeat. For booking and reservations email [email protected] or visit the official FB page: https://www.facebook.com/MactanCrimson.