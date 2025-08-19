Pam orders Santa Fe mayor to halt high-rise resort construction

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has also ordered the suspension of the construction of an 11-story hotel project in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island.

Citing violations of environmental laws and deviation from approved plans, Baricuatro, in a directive addressed to Mayor Ithamar Espinosa, ordered to halt construction of The Stria.

She directed Espinosa to immediately suspend all construction activities, and revoke permits issued without the required national clearances, if necessary.

Additionally, the local government in Santa Fe was also told to submit, within five working days the project’s zoning clearance, environmental compliance certificate, and other permits.

Likewise, the Capitol ordered Santa Fe to coordinate with the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) for technical validation.

Disobedience

Failure to act, Baricuatro warned, could be considered willful disobedience under the Local Government Code, which may result in administrative proceedings through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region 7.

The suspension order takes effect immediately.

Baricuatro’s order came just after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) suspended the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) of The Stria.

They cited the developer’s failure to comply with environmental standards, particularly the height limit, as the basis of their decision. The hotel has exceeded the 10-meter height limit set for developments in protected areas.

Aside from exceeding the height limit, The Stria also committed another violation, according to Baricuatro. This time, encroachment into the 20-meter coastal easement as mandated under the Water Code of the Philippines.

Fifth Avenue Reality Development Corp., the Cebu City-based developer of The Stria, has since denied the allegations, saying it complied with all legal processes before starting construction of the luxury resort.

The project has drawn public backlash in recent weeks after photos and videos of the high-rise building circulated online, with critics calling it an “eyesore of Santa Fe.”

