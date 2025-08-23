Climbing Mt. Fuji: How I planned to summit Japan’s highest mountain

TOKYO, Japan – Climbing Mt. Fuji has always been on my Japan bucket list. And finally, on August 8 this year (about 2 weeks ago), I made that dream happen. But how did I do it? The planning? The preparation? Was the climb hard? Well, unlike many climbers who prefer to join a group tour, I went for a “DIY plan” to hike Japan’s 3,776-meter highest mountain.

Take note: the planning starts months ahead of your actual climb date, especially since the prefectural governments of Yamanashi and Shizuoka, where Fuji is located, have imposed restrictions to manage overtourism.

The official climbing season for Mt. Fuji is from early July to mid-September. This is the only time when the trails and mountain facilities are open. It makes sense because during this time, the mountain is usually free of snow, the weather is relatively mild, public transport is accessible, and the mountain huts are open.

Mountain hut reservation

One of the most important parts of your climbing plan is securing a mountain hut reservation. You need to book this months before the season actually starts. Usually, reservations open around May, and it’s first come, first served, because climbers from Japan and all over the world rush to secure their slots.

The hut I booked (located at the 7th station, called Fujiichikan) cost me around 12,500 yen (₱4,830) a night. That included dinner and breakfast, which are both served early in the evening, as most hikers would leave the hut before dawn the next day.

Staying in a mountain hut is encouraged by authorities to prevent hikers from attempting “bullet climbing” (climbing through the night without resting), which is considered to be unsafe. For this reason, trailheads are closed between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m. Only hikers with a hut reservation are allowed to start their ascent during those hours.

Pay the hiking fee

After securing my hut reservation, I also paid in advance the “mandatory” hiking fee, which is now 4,000 yen (₱1,550) as of this year. Paying in advance also allowed me to book my climb date online. This online reservation system also becomes available several weeks before the climbing season.

Climbing Fuji used to be free, but Japan started collecting this compulsory fee last year to help regulate overtourism.

So, these two—mountain hut reservation and hiking fee—are the most crucial parts of your overall plan. Once I had those, I moved on to preparing the other details of my climb.

Other essentials

Hiking gears. You’ll need a climbing backpack, proper clothes and shoes, a headlamp, food, cash, and even a hiking stick.

Logistics. I took the direct highway bus from Shinjuku Bus Terminal in Tokyo all the way to the Fuji Subaru Line 5th Station, the trailhead of the Yoshida Trail. The one-way fare is about 3,800 yen (₱1,470).

Timing. Like most climbers, I timed my ascent to witness the sunrise from the summit, because the chances of clear skies are highest in the early morning.

I started my climb from the 5th station at around 10 a.m. on August 7. After about four hours, I reached my hut at the 7th station, where I rested and had dinner. Staying there also gave me the chance to meet other hikers with the same goal, and that is reaching the summit at sunrise.

Before midnight of August 8, I continued my hike with “David”, a fellow hiker whom I met at the hut where we were both staying at.

When we continued our hike in the middle of the night, the trail became rocky and steep, but I pushed through the dark with only my headlamp and determination. It was really challenging, especially since I had a cough and colds at the time, which made my climbing even tougher.

But, as they say, when you really want to achieve something, anything is possible with God’s grace. And true enough. By past 3 a.m., after over three hours of that grueling climb, I finally reached the summit. I just couldn’t explain the feeling the moment I entered the torii gate leading to the summit. I had mixed emotions. I was truly happy to finally set foot on Japan’s highest point, and a bit emotional because of the struggle it took to get there and the overwhelming sense of fulfillment just standing on the summit.

It was freezing up there (2 degrees Celsius) when we reached the summit, but I endured the cold along with hundreds of other hikers, waiting for the first light to break over Japan.

Fujisan sunrise

And when the sun finally rose, it was worth every step. I’d say the sunrise from the summit of Mt. Fuji was the most beautiful I’ve ever seen in my life. Simply magical! Standing there, above the clouds, it felt like witnessing the very essence of Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun.

They say a sunrise on Fuji isn’t just a view, it’s an achievement. After hours of climbing through rocky, steep trails, gasping for breath at every turn, that first burst of golden light makes everything worth it. All the exhaustion melts away, replaced with awe. You know, in that moment, you don’t think about the struggle, you just take it all in, grateful to be standing at the top of Japan.

What you can see at the summit

The summit of Mt. Fuji is a destination in itself. The massive crater is astonishing in scale, about 600–800 meters across and 200–250 meters deep. Looking at it, you’d be amazed by how massive it is! This crater was shaped by the mountain’s eruptions thousands of years ago.

Mt. Fuji crater. The photo cannot do justice to how huge it is in person!

The rim has eight distinct peaks, which is why the trail around it is called the Ohachi-meguri or “circling the bowl.” I did the full loop and made it to Kengamine Peak, the highest point of Fuji at 3,776 meters. On clear days, you can catch breathtaking views of the Japanese Alps, Tokyo in the distance, and even the Pacific Ocean stretching out on the horizon.

The summit also has its quirky, very Japanese touches. Imagine eating steaming hot ramen at the highest ramen shop in the country, or finding vending machines perched at 3,700 meters above sea level, brought up only during climbing season. And yes, they actually work!

One of my favorite moments was visiting Japan’s highest post office at the summit. I sent postcards to my sister in the US, because how often do you get to mail something from the roof of Japan? I also claimed my climbing certificate there, which I consider my most treasured souvenir from the hike.

And then, there was my hiking stick. Along the way, I had it stamped at mountain huts, each mark a little memory of the journey. At the summit, I added the final stamp, the proof that I made it to the top. Those imprints, simple as they are, now feel like my most precious keepsakes.

The descent

The descent took me about five hours, and honestly, it was just as challenging as the climb up. The Yoshida Trail follows a different route on the way down, and it tested me in new ways with its long, slippery, sandy stretches and rocky paths that made each step feel uncertain.

I found myself pausing often, not just to catch my breath, but to soak in the shifting views. The fog rolled in during my descent, and I realized this would be my last chance to gaze at Japan from the heights of Fujisan. I lingered, knowing I wanted to hold onto that moment for as long as I could.

Climbing Mt. Fuji will always be one of the most precious experiences of my life. You see, with determination, patience, and grit, things that once felt impossible can unfold beautifully, just like this climb.

Standing on that summit, and even in the quiet fog on the way down, I learned that sometimes all it takes is the courage to begin, and the rest will follow. – Story and photos by Carl Ong