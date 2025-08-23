menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Life! Travel

Climbing Mt. Fuji: How I planned to summit Japan’s highest mountain

Mt. Fuji, a stratovolcano, is among the most famous mountains on Earth

- August 23, 2025

 

How to climb Mt Fuji

The first three photos show the view from the summit of Mt. Fuji at sunrise on August 8, 2025. The last photo, which was taken in Fujiyoshida town on the day after I summited the mountain, shows a snow-free Mt. Fuji.

TOKYO, Japan – Climbing Mt. Fuji has always been on my Japan bucket list. And finally, on August 8 this year (about 2 weeks ago), I made that dream happen. But how did I do it? The planning? The preparation? Was the climb hard? Well, unlike many climbers who prefer to join a group tour, I went for a “DIY plan” to hike Japan’s 3,776-meter highest mountain.

Take note: the planning starts months ahead of your actual climb date, especially since the prefectural governments of Yamanashi and Shizuoka, where Fuji is located, have imposed restrictions to manage overtourism.

The official climbing season for Mt. Fuji is from early July to mid-September. This is the only time when the trails and mountain facilities are open. It makes sense because during this time, the mountain is usually free of snow, the weather is relatively mild, public transport is accessible, and the mountain huts are open.

How to climb Mt Fuji

At the Fuji Subaru Line 5th Station, the trailhead of the Yoshida Trail.

Mountain hut reservation

One of the most important parts of your climbing plan is securing a mountain hut reservation. You need to book this months before the season actually starts. Usually, reservations open around May, and it’s first come, first served, because climbers from Japan and all over the world rush to secure their slots.

The hut I booked (located at the 7th station, called Fujiichikan) cost me around 12,500 yen (₱4,830) a night. That included dinner and breakfast, which are both served early in the evening, as most hikers would leave the hut before dawn the next day.

How to climb Mt Fuji

The mountain hut where I stayed, called Fujiichikan, is located at an altitude of 2,800 meters above sea level.

Staying in a mountain hut is encouraged by authorities to prevent hikers from attempting “bullet climbing” (climbing through the night without resting), which is considered to be unsafe. For this reason, trailheads are closed between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m. Only hikers with a hut reservation are allowed to start their ascent during those hours.

How to climb Mt Fuji

This is our mountain hut — a simple rest stop for climbers, with only dividers separating each space.

Pay the hiking fee

After securing my hut reservation, I also paid in advance the “mandatory” hiking fee, which is now 4,000 yen (₱1,550) as of this year. Paying in advance also allowed me to book my climb date online. This online reservation system also becomes available several weeks before the climbing season.

Climbing Fuji used to be free, but Japan started collecting this compulsory fee last year to help regulate overtourism.

So, these two—mountain hut reservation and hiking fee—are the most crucial parts of your overall plan. Once I had those, I moved on to preparing the other details of my climb.

How to climb Mt Fuji

Climbers continuing their ascent in the middle of the night to catch the sunrise at the summit of Mt. Fuji.

Other essentials

Hiking gears. You’ll need a climbing backpack, proper clothes and shoes, a headlamp, food, cash, and even a hiking stick.

Logistics. I took the direct highway bus from Shinjuku Bus Terminal in Tokyo all the way to the Fuji Subaru Line 5th Station, the trailhead of the Yoshida Trail. The one-way fare is about 3,800 yen (₱1,470).

How to climb Mt Fuji

I woke up before midnight to prepare for my hike from the mountain hut to the summit, with my essentials such as my fully-equipped backpack, headlamp, energy snacks, etc.

Timing. Like most climbers, I timed my ascent to witness the sunrise from the summit, because the chances of clear skies are highest in the early morning.

How to climb Mt Fuji

This is the main building of the 5th station, where climbers can have their last-minute buying of essential supplies before starting their ascent. This also houses souvenir shops and restaurants.

How to climb Mt Fuji

The gate of the Yoshida Trail, which has since been put up since Japan started imposing restrictions for Fuji climbers. This gate, along with those at the trailheads of the other three trails on Shizuoka side, are closed from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m., except for hikers staying at huts.

I started my climb from the 5th station at around 10 a.m. on August 7. After about four hours, I reached my hut at the 7th station, where I rested and had dinner. Staying there also gave me the chance to meet other hikers with the same goal, and that is reaching the summit at sunrise.

Before midnight of August 8, I continued my hike with “David”, a fellow hiker whom I met at the hut where we were both staying at.

How to climb Mt Fuji

Meet David, a 78-year-old French climber whom I met at the mountain hut. We both agreed to hike together to the summit on the day of his birthday!

When we continued our hike in the middle of the night, the trail became rocky and steep, but I pushed through the dark with only my headlamp and determination. It was really challenging, especially since I had a cough and colds at the time, which made my climbing even tougher.

But, as they say, when you really want to achieve something, anything is possible with God’s grace. And true enough. By past 3 a.m., after over three hours of that grueling climb, I finally reached the summit. I just couldn’t explain the feeling the moment I entered the torii gate leading to the summit. I had mixed emotions. I was truly happy to finally set foot on Japan’s highest point, and a bit emotional because of the struggle it took to get there and the overwhelming sense of fulfillment just standing on the summit.

It was freezing up there (2 degrees Celsius) when we reached the summit, but I endured the cold along with hundreds of other hikers, waiting for the first light to break over Japan.

Fujisan sunrise

And when the sun finally rose, it was worth every step. I’d say the sunrise from the summit of Mt. Fuji was the most beautiful I’ve ever seen in my life. Simply magical! Standing there, above the clouds, it felt like witnessing the very essence of Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun.

How to climb Mt Fuji

The sunrise at the summit of Mt. Fuji is simply magical!

They say a sunrise on Fuji isn’t just a view, it’s an achievement. After hours of climbing through rocky, steep trails, gasping for breath at every turn, that first burst of golden light makes everything worth it. All the exhaustion melts away, replaced with awe. You know, in that moment, you don’t think about the struggle, you just take it all in, grateful to be standing at the top of Japan.

How to climb Mt Fuji

From the summit, climbers enjoy a 360-degree view of Japan. This photo overlooks Lake Kawaguchi and the town of Fujiyoshida, while the one below shows Lake Yamanakako.

What you can see at the summit

The summit of Mt. Fuji is a destination in itself. The massive crater is astonishing in scale, about 600–800 meters across and 200–250 meters deep. Looking at it, you’d be amazed by how massive it is! This crater was shaped by the mountain’s eruptions thousands of years ago. How to climb Mt Fuji

Mt. Fuji crater. The photo cannot do justice to how huge it is in person!

The rim has eight distinct peaks, which is why the trail around it is called the Ohachi-meguri or “circling the bowl.” I did the full loop and made it to Kengamine Peak, the highest point of Fuji at 3,776 meters. On clear days, you can catch breathtaking views of the Japanese Alps, Tokyo in the distance, and even the Pacific Ocean stretching out on the horizon.

The summit also has its quirky, very Japanese touches. Imagine eating steaming hot ramen at the highest ramen shop in the country, or finding vending machines perched at 3,700 meters above sea level, brought up only during climbing season. And yes, they actually work!

How to climb Mt Fuji

Climbers enjoying their bowls of ramen — which I also had — after a grueling hike.

How to climb Mt Fuji

The highest vending machines in Japan!

One of my favorite moments was visiting Japan’s highest post office at the summit. I sent postcards to my sister in the US, because how often do you get to mail something from the roof of Japan? I also claimed my climbing certificate there, which I consider my most treasured souvenir from the hike.

How to climb Mt Fuji

Fujisan-cho Post Office, Japan’s highest! The photo below also shows the climbing certificate I got from the post office.

And then, there was my hiking stick. Along the way, I had it stamped at mountain huts, each mark a little memory of the journey. At the summit, I added the final stamp, the proof that I made it to the top. Those imprints, simple as they are, now feel like my most precious keepsakes.

How to climb Mt Fuji

My climbing stick with the flags of Japan and Philippines

The descent

The descent took me about five hours, and honestly, it was just as challenging as the climb up. The Yoshida Trail follows a different route on the way down, and it tested me in new ways with its long, slippery, sandy stretches and rocky paths that made each step feel uncertain.

How to climb Mt Fuji

Climbers making their way down the Yoshida Trail — the descent is just as challenging as the ascent.

I found myself pausing often, not just to catch my breath, but to soak in the shifting views. The fog rolled in during my descent, and I realized this would be my last chance to gaze at Japan from the heights of Fujisan. I lingered, knowing I wanted to hold onto that moment for as long as I could.

How to climb Mt Fuji

This is the marker of Kengamine Peak, the highest point of Fuji at 3,776 meters. When you step on this platform, you’ve literally reached Japan’s highest point!

Climbing Mt. Fuji will always be one of the most precious experiences of my life. You see, with determination, patience, and grit, things that once felt impossible can unfold beautifully, just like this climb.

Mt. Fuji Summit climb

“Somewhere between the bottom of the climb and the summit is the answer to the mystery of why we climb.” – Greg Child

Standing on that summit, and even in the quiet fog on the way down, I learned that sometimes all it takes is the courage to begin, and the rest will follow. – Story and photos by Carl Ong

Read More
Life! Travel

Climbing Mt. Fuji: How I planned to summit Japan’s highest mountain
Life! News

Moving beyond Manila: When provinces also offer quality education

By:
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, August 23

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.