Trisikad driver, who tried to hack partner with bolo knife, nabbed

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter and CDN Digital Correspondent | August 19,2025 - 12:56 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old trisikad driver landed in jail after he tried to hack his 30-year-old live-in partner with a bolo knife inside their house in Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City on Monday night.

The suspect identified as as Alvin Albat was taken into custody following a complaint filed by his live-in partner.

According to police, the incident happened at around 7:00 p.m. inside their residence, when the suspect, without any reason at all, began nagging his partner and threatening to kill her.

Moments later, he allegedly brandished a bolo knife and tried to hack his partner.

She was able to evade the attack and immediately fled the house with her children. She then sought help from the Barangay Peace and Security Officers (BPSO) of Sambag 2, who responded to the call for assistance.

With the coordination of the barangay officers, policemen moved in and arrested Albat at his residence.

The suspect was subsequently brought to Police Station 2 or the Abellana Police Station, where he is currently detained while awaiting the filing of charges.

The suspect will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

