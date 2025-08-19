Urban Kitchen: small spot, big heart

What started as an internet café in Barangay Hipodromo turned into something bigger when the pandemic hit. In August 2021, they tried serving food just to get by and now, four years later, Urban Kitchen has become a spot students and locals line up for.

“We call our little kitchen ‘Urban Kitchen’ because of where we are! We’re right in the heart of the city, and we wanted a name that felt accessible and not intimidating to everyone here in Barangay Hipodromo.”

With only essential businesses allowed to operate, the owners Mary Justine Barba and her husband, Franz Barba saw an opportunity to pivot to something more sustainable. In August 2021, they tested the waters by serving food, never expecting it would evolve into a beloved neighborhood kitchen four years later.

Being business owners definitely comes with its challenges! There’s purchasing, deliveries, creating new flavors, introducing new products… the list goes on! But honestly, the hardest part has been finding the right kitchen staff. My husband and I are super hands-on. This business is our livelihood so having reliable staff is essential. Without them, we simply can’t open for the day.

“We started with just three people in the kitchen: my sister, who was still studying nursing at the time, took orders, while my husband and I cooked. Now, in our fourth year, we have six amazing kitchen staff members! I usually work as the cashier, and my husband is always nearby to lend a hand when I need it.”

TikTok even helped them get noticed. One post hit nearly 300k views, and since then, more and more have been visiting! Promotions started small, mostly through word of mouth. But social media soon turned the tide. A viral TikTok post by content creator Mica , which garnered nearly 300,000 views, shined a spotlight on the kitchen. Since then, more and more people have shared glowing reviews, fueling Urban Kitchen’s popularity. Students, in particular, have become loyal customers so much so that many are willing to wait 30 minutes to an hour just to get a taste.

Urban Kitchen may not boast fancy awards or Michelin stars, but it doesn’t need them. Its strength lies in authenticity, resilience, and the love poured into every dish. What started as a survival move during the pandemic has blossomed into a community gem, proving that sometimes, the most unexpected beginnings lead to the sweetest successes.

Marketing, consistency, and genuine passion all play vital roles. Because even if you serve the best food in town, people won’t know about it unless you find ways to share your story and connect with your community. And here’s a reality check: don’t go into it just for the money. Cafés and small food businesses often take around three years before showing real returns. That’s why it’s so important to think long-term and ask yourself ,“where do I want to be five years from now?”

Success doesn’t come overnight, and it requires more than just a great menu or even a reliable team. At the core, it’s about pouring your heart, mind, and soul into the work every single day. At the end of the day, building a business isn’t just about profit, it’s about creating something meaningful, something that lasts, and something that people will keep coming back to.

Urban Kitchen is open for Dine-in, Take-out, and Maxim Delivery:

🕔 Operating Hours: 5PM – 10PM (Monday to Saturday)

💵 Payment Methods: Cash | GCash | Bank Transfer

🧭 Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/PGmtFiPEzAxttNDX6

📍 Landmark: MLhuillier, Magnolia Chicken

🚕 Jeep Routes: 03A | 03B | 03L

For updates follow them on their official Facebook page: Urban Kitchen Cebu.