Moalboal Freedivers Association initiates, unites for clean coastline

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The ocean is filled with life, and gives off a different kind of renewing energy that most of us get unconsciously.

As we enjoy the benefits of the ocean, humans as we are, we sometimes forget to care for this beautiful gift from nature.

Niccolo Stevens Henson, a freediving instructor, underwater photographer and marine life advocate shares with CDN Digital the initiative they started in the Municipality of Moalboal.

“As you know, World Coastal Cleanup Day will be observed this year on September 20, 2025. In line with this global movement, Moalboal Freediving Association (MFA) has been consistently conducting clean-up drives in Moalboal—bringing together freedivers, locals, and marine advocates to help protect our coastlines and reefs,” he said.

As one of the officers of MFA, Henson, urges the public especially the locals in Moalboal to take part of this simple yet beneficial movement.

Henson together with some of their members and volunteers have been conducting coastal cleanup since the beginning of August.

“Since August we’ve been doing cleanups during Mondays and Thursdays for 30 to 45 minutes,” he added.

And to their surprise, they have collected a lot of trash along the coastal areas of Moalboal every cleanup.

“Imagine 6:30-7:00 a.m. ra among limpyo every Monday and Thursday the entire month grabi kaayog mga sagbot nakuha,” he added.

(Imagine our cleanup is only from 6:30 – 7:00 a.m. every Monday and Thursday for the entire month and we really got a lot of garbage.)

The group has created a longterm action plan:

Situation Assessment Income Opportunities from Garbage Fundraising for Trash Bins and Environmental Projects

So far, MFA has already started with the first one on the list.

They are beginning to identify the seasonal garbage trends, mapped key location points, and estimated the volume/value of recyclable waste.

With this, MFA, invites everyone, especially ocean advocates to participate in this movement most especially on September 20, during the World Coastal Cleanup Day.

In order for us to enjoy the beauty of the ocean and its wonders, let’s do our part in keeping it clean, healthy and beautiful one coastal cleanup at a time.

Let’s not forget to also protect Moalboal’s pristine waters and marine life as we always take pride in it.