Dejaño still CCSC chair, pushes for inclusive sports programs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sports medicine expert Dr. Rhoel Dejaño has officially retained his post as chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

Dejaño confirmed the development on Tuesday after receiving the appointment document from the the Office of Mayor Nestor Archival.

“To our Mayor, I’ve already received the memo and I would like to express my heartfelt thanks for appointing me as chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission. I am truly honored and grateful for the trust and confidence you have placed in me,” Dejaño said in his message to Archival.

“This opportunity means a great deal, and I look forward to serving the city by helping further develop and promote sports programs that will benefit our communities, especially the youth. With your guidance and the support of our stakeholders, I am confident we can continue to build a dynamic and inclusive sports environment in Cebu City. I am ready to give it my full commitment.”

Dejaño was first appointed by then Cebu City mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia in February. Since then, he has initiated several key projects, including a two-day sports science and leadership workshop that featured top medical and sports experts that was offered for free to Cebuanos.

He also partnered with the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (PHILSPADA) in staging the “Training the Trainers for PWD Sports” workshop. Both initiatives attracted more than a hundred participants—athletes, coaches, program directors, and sports leaders—who sought to expand their knowledge in sports development.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Dejaño vowed to focus more on inclusivity by incorporating sports and wellness programs for all sectors, particularly para athletes, seniors, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Dejaño became known here in Cebu for offering free therapies and rehabilitation to injured athletes, both pro and amateur for several years already. That advocacy earned him the Sportsman of the Year award (also known as the Rico Navarro Trophy) in 2024 by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC).

