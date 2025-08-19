Student in Tuburan, Cebu collapses in dance presentation, dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A grade 12 student died after she collapsed in the middle of her dance presentation at their school in Brgy. 7, Tuburan town, on Monday, August 18, 2025, at around 2:30 p.m.

The victim is a 17-year-old girl, a grade 12 student of Tuburan National High School, and a resident of Barangay 8 of the town.

Based on the investigation by the Tuburan Municipal Police Station, according to the accounts of witnesses, the victim was performing a dance presentation as part of the culmination program of the “Buwan ng Wika” celebration at the school.

However, in the middle of her performance, the victim suddenly collapsed and reportedly experienced a seizure.

The school personnel and Tuburan responders immediately rendered assistance to the victim, and she was transported to the Tuburan District Hospital for medical attention.

However, at around 2:45 p.m., she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter was not feeling well but insisted on attending school.

She added that her daughter was experiencing muscle pain and body aches, which she believed have been caused by her participation in a fun run activity on August 16, 2025.

The police recommended that the victim’s body undergo an autopsy; however, the mother waived and refused such an examination.

